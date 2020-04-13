Raymond James Canada associates open hearts and wallets to support foodbanks and homeless

TORONTO, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., today announced that Raymond James associates have come together to support organizations that help the most vulnerable in communities across Canada.

Over a five-day period, individual associates of Raymond James contributed more than $90,000. The Raymond James Canada Foundation then matched the funds raised for a total donation of $200,000 to over 30 foodbanks and homeless shelters in communities across Canada.

"Raymond James associates have a long history of responding in times of crisis and we know there is an immediate need across the country as many people are suffering," says Janine Davies, Vice President & Executive Director of the Raymond James Canada Foundation. "Those who struggle with addiction and homelessness are among the most vulnerable. And we wanted to do something to help make a difference."

Raymond James currently has more than 1,300 colleagues working remotely serving their clients. "This is what makes this collective effort of our associates so impressive. Our isolation didn't stop them from pulling together," said Paul Allison, Chairman and CEO of Raymond James Ltd. "In times like these it's important to exemplify – as individuals and as a firm – that caring for each other is our most important calling."

The Raymond James Canada Foundation is a private foundation established in 2012 to facilitate and nurture the philanthropic work of Raymond James Ltd, Canada's largest independent brokerage firm. The Foundation grew out of the existing charity work of Raymond James employees, and together, we continue to make positive impacts in our communities year after year. We facilitate workplace giving programs and volunteer initiatives to inspire and support community engagement within the firm. For our clients, we simplify strategic charitable giving and offer personalized solutions to meet their philanthropic and financial goals.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,100 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Raymond James manages more than US$896 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,300 companies in Canada and the United States.

