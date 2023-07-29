Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe gets trigger warning from publisher

Raymond Chandler (centre) at a party in Portman Square in 1958 with publisher Anthony Blond and Blond's wife Charlotte - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Raymond Chandler’s first book has been given a trigger warning by its publisher over “outdated language”, as a blanket disclaimer is applied to other classic detective stories.

The 1939 novel The Big Sleep, considered among the greatest works of crime fiction, has been reprinted with a cautionary note by publishing house Vintage.

Would-be readers of Chandler’s most famous work are now warned that the book may contain “outdated language and cultural representations”.

The note addressed to the “dear reader” cautions that while the story centred on Los Angeles detective Philip Marlowe is an “outstanding” example of crime fiction, it is nevertheless “firmly of its time and place”.

Chandler’s work is not the only classic detective story to be given a printed warning by Vintage, and publishers have applied the same blanket disclaimer to a string of novels including Dashiell Hammett’s revered work The Maltese Falcon.

The note added to the opening pages of the new editions of these works states: “While these books are outstanding works in the genre, they are also firmly of the time and place in which they were written.

“These novels may contain outdated cultural representations and language.

“We present these works as originally published.”

The note further explains that Vintage, itself a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, acquired the crime novels after taking over detective publishing specialist Black Lizard to form Vintage Crime/Black Lizard.

US imprint Vintage Crime/Black Lizard has issued a string of new editions of classical crime novels including The Postman Always Rings Twice by James M Cain, and A Rage In Harlem by Chester Himes.

These titles, along with A Judgement in Stone by British author Ruth Rendell, which was only published in 1977, have been given the same blanket warning about being of their time and containing outdated language and cultural representations.

The addition of a blanket disclaimer to these works of crime fiction comes after revelations that novels of PG Wodehouse, Ernest Hemingway and Virginia Woolf were reissued with trigger warnings by Penguin Random House imprints.

‘Badge of honour’

Toby Young, the author and founder of the Free Speech Union, has criticised the new phenomenon of publishers adding cautionary notes to classical texts, saying: “So many works of genius have now been given ‘trigger warnings’ it’s now a badge of honour.

“If any of these great literary figures came back to life, I’m sure they’d be affronted if their books had been given this health wrapper.

“I’m going to ask the publishers of my best-selling memoir, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, to attach a trigger warning on the assumption that if it doesn’t have one the average reader will consider it too anodyne to bother with.”

The warning which now appears in the opening pages of titles including The Big Sleep and The Maltese Falcon, both of which were adapted into classic noir films starring Humphrey Bogart, does not specify precisely what in the text may be offensive.

It is understood that Penguin Random House’s imprints in the UK will not be issuing the same special editions of the detective stories which now carry a trigger warning.

The publishing house has previously drawn criticism for removing or editing racial terminology in the works of PG Wodehouse, in a move similar to rewrites of Agatha Christie novels and James Bond adventures carried out by Harper Collins and Ian Fleming Publications respectively.

Vintage has been contacted for comment.

