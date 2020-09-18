Rayman creator Michel Ancel retires from video games

Video game legend Michel Ancel, who created the Rayman franchise and Beyond Good & Evil, announced that he is retiring from the video game industry. The designer says that he’s moving on to work on a wildlife sanctuary.

Ancel was working on Beyond Good & Evil 2 and a new game called Wild. In an Instagram post announcing his retirement, Ancel says that both projects will continue without him.

“Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since [for] many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon.”

Ubisoft published a blog post clarifying the situation, confirming that Ancel hasn’t been directly involved with Beyond Good & Evil 2 for “some time now.”

The studio says it is ramping up its staff for the sequel, recently pulling in Ubisoft Paris for help. Ubisoft says it plans to show the sequel in action next year.