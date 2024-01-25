RAYE Earns Record-Breaking 7 Nominations at 2024 BRIT Awards — See the Full List!
The 2024 BRIT Awards air live from London's O2 Arena on March 2 via ITV1 and ITVX
It's almost time for the 2024 BRIT Awards!
The complete list of nominations for the upcoming British music awards show was unveiled on Thursday. RAYE leads with seven, breaking the record for most BRIT nods in a single year, followed by Central Cee and J Hus with four each, while Dua Lipa received three.
Fresh off a breakthrough year, RAYE is nominated in the Mastercard album of the year category for My 21st Century Blues, best new artist, artist of the year, R&B act and pop act as well as song of the year for both "Escapism." with 070 Shake and "Prada" with cassö and D-Block Europe.
Central Cee is up for artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act and song of the year for both "Sprinter" with Dave and "Let Go." J Hus scored nominations in Mastercard album of the year for Beautiful and Brutal Yard, artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act and song of the year for "Who Told You" with Drake.
Lipa received nods in artist of the year, pop act and song of the year for "Dance the Night" from the Barbie film soundtrack. She'll also perform at the ceremony and wrote in a Wednesday post on X (formerly Twitter), "i'm so excited to be back on that stage!"
See the complete list of 2024 BRIT Awards nominations below.
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
SONG OF THE YEAR
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"
cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe - "Prada"
Central Cee - "Let Go"
Dave and Central Cee - "Sprinter"
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
J Hus featuring Drake - "Who Told You"
Kenya Grace - "Strangers"
Lewis Capaldi - "Wish You The Best"
PinkPantheress - "Boy's a liar"
RAYE featuring 070 Shake - "Escapism."
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry -
Dancing Is Healing"
Stormzy featuring Debbie - "Firebabe"
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - "REACT"
Venbee and Goddard - "Messy In Heaven"
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
BEST NEW ARTIST
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"
David Kushner - "Daylight"
Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"
Jazzy - "Giving Me"
Libianca - "People"
Meghan Trainor - "Made You Look"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz - "Miss You"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
Peggy Gou - "(It Goes Like) Nanana"
Rema - "Calm Down"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Tate McRae - "greedy"
Tyla - "Water"
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
blink-182
boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
DANCE ACT
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
POP ACT
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B ACT
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
RISING STAR
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party
Read the original article on People.