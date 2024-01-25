RAYE Earns Record-Breaking 7 Nominations at 2024 BRIT Awards — See the Full List!

The 2024 BRIT Awards air live from London's O2 Arena on March 2 via ITV1 and ITVX

It's almost time for the 2024 BRIT Awards!

The complete list of nominations for the upcoming British music awards show was unveiled on Thursday. RAYE leads with seven, breaking the record for most BRIT nods in a single year, followed by Central Cee and J Hus with four each, while Dua Lipa received three.

Fresh off a breakthrough year, RAYE is nominated in the Mastercard album of the year category for My 21st Century Blues, best new artist, artist of the year, R&B act and pop act as well as song of the year for both "Escapism." with 070 Shake and "Prada" with cassö and D-Block Europe.

Central Cee is up for artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act and song of the year for both "Sprinter" with Dave and "Let Go." J Hus scored nominations in Mastercard album of the year for Beautiful and Brutal Yard, artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act and song of the year for "Who Told You" with Drake.

Lipa received nods in artist of the year, pop act and song of the year for "Dance the Night" from the Barbie film soundtrack. She'll also perform at the ceremony and wrote in a Wednesday post on X (formerly Twitter), "i'm so excited to be back on that stage!"

See the complete list of 2024 BRIT Awards nominations below.

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

SONG OF THE YEAR

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"

cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe - "Prada"

Central Cee - "Let Go"

Dave and Central Cee - "Sprinter"

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

J Hus featuring Drake - "Who Told You"

Kenya Grace - "Strangers"

Lewis Capaldi - "Wish You The Best"

PinkPantheress - "Boy's a liar"

RAYE featuring 070 Shake - "Escapism."

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry -

Dancing Is Healing"

Stormzy featuring Debbie - "Firebabe"

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - "REACT"

Venbee and Goddard - "Messy In Heaven"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

BEST NEW ARTIST

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

David Kushner - "Daylight"

Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"

Jazzy - "Giving Me"

Libianca - "People"

Meghan Trainor - "Made You Look"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz - "Miss You"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Peggy Gou - "(It Goes Like) Nanana"

Rema - "Calm Down"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Tate McRae - "greedy"

Tyla - "Water"

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

blink-182

boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

DANCE ACT

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

POP ACT

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B ACT

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

RISING STAR

Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party

