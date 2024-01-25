Advertisement

RAYE Earns Record-Breaking 7 Nominations at 2024 BRIT Awards — See the Full List!

Jack Irvin
·3 min read

The 2024 BRIT Awards air live from London's O2 Arena on March 2 via ITV1 and ITVX

<p>Dave Benett/Getty</p> RAYE in London on Jan. 24, 2024

Dave Benett/Getty

RAYE in London on Jan. 24, 2024

It's almost time for the 2024 BRIT Awards!

The complete list of nominations for the upcoming British music awards show was unveiled on Thursday. RAYE leads with seven, breaking the record for most BRIT nods in a single year, followed by Central Cee and J Hus with four each, while Dua Lipa received three.

Fresh off a breakthrough year, RAYE is nominated in the Mastercard album of the year category for My 21st Century Blues, best new artist, artist of the year, R&B act and pop act as well as song of the year for both "Escapism." with 070 Shake and "Prada" with cassö and D-Block Europe.

Related: RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album

Central Cee is up for artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act and song of the year for both "Sprinter" with Dave and "Let Go." J Hus scored nominations in Mastercard album of the year for Beautiful and Brutal Yard, artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act and song of the year for "Who Told You" with Drake.

Lipa received nods in artist of the year, pop act and song of the year for "Dance the Night" from the Barbie film soundtrack. She'll also perform at the ceremony and wrote in a Wednesday post on X (formerly Twitter), "i'm so excited to be back on that stage!"

The 2024 BRIT Awards air live from London's O2 Arena on March 2 via ITV1 and ITVX.

See the complete list of 2024 BRIT Awards nominations below.

<p>Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty</p> Dua Lipa in London on Jan. 24, 2024

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty

Dua Lipa in London on Jan. 24, 2024

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Blur - The Ballad of Darren

  • J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

  • Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

  • RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

  • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Arlo Parks

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Dua Lipa

  • Fred again..

  • J Hus

  • Jessie Ware

  • Little Simz

  • Olivia Dean

  • RAYE

Related: Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish Reveal They 'Hate' Singing Karaoke: 'Haven't You Heard Enough of Me Singing Onstage?'

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Jessie Ware performs in London in December 2022
Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Jessie Ware performs in London in December 2022

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"

  • cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe - "Prada"

  • Central Cee - "Let Go"

  • Dave and Central Cee - "Sprinter"

  • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

  • J Hus featuring Drake - "Who Told You"

  • Kenya Grace - "Strangers"

  • Lewis Capaldi - "Wish You The Best"

  • PinkPantheress - "Boy's a liar"

  • RAYE featuring 070 Shake - "Escapism."

  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry -
    Dancing Is Healing"

  • Stormzy featuring Debbie - "Firebabe"

  • Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - "REACT"

  • Venbee and Goddard - "Messy In Heaven"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Blur

  • Chase & Status

  • Headie One & K-Trap

  • Jungle

  • Young Fathers

<p>Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV</p> PinkPantheress in New Jersey in September 2023

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

PinkPantheress in New Jersey in September 2023

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Mahalia

  • Olivia Dean

  • PinkPantheress

  • RAYE

  • Yussef Dayes

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Asake

  • Burna Boy

  • Caroline Polachek

  • CMAT

  • Kylie Minogue

  • Lana Del Rey

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • SZA

  • Taylor Swift

<p>John Shearer/Getty</p> Taylor Swift performs in Arizona in March 2023

John Shearer/Getty

Taylor Swift performs in Arizona in March 2023

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

  • David Kushner - "Daylight"

  • Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"

  • Jazzy - "Giving Me"

  • Libianca - "People"

  • Meghan Trainor - "Made You Look"

  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

  • Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"

  • Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz - "Miss You"

  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

  • Peggy Gou - "(It Goes Like) Nanana"

  • Rema - "Calm Down"

  • SZA - "Kill Bill"

  • Tate McRae - "greedy"

  • Tyla - "Water"

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • blink-182

  • boygenius

  • Foo Fighters

  • Gabriels

  • Paramore

<p>Christopher Polk/Penske Media</p> Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius in Los Angeles in March 2023

Christopher Polk/Penske Media

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius in Los Angeles in March 2023

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

  • Blur

  • Bring Me The Horizon

  • The Rolling Stones

  • Young Fathers

  • Yussef Dayes

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

  • CASISDEAD

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • J Hus

  • Little Simz

Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella Calvin Harris performs in Indio in April 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella Calvin Harris performs in Indio in April 2023

DANCE ACT

  • Barry Can't Swim

  • Becky Hill

  • Calvin Harris

  • Fred again..

  • Romy

POP ACT

  • Calvin Harris

  • Charli XCX

  • Dua Lipa

  • Olivia Dean

  • RAYE

Related: Charli XCX Is Engaged to George Daniel of The 1975: 'For Life'

Karwai Tang/WireImage Charli XCX at the Brit Awards in February 2023
Karwai Tang/WireImage Charli XCX at the Brit Awards in February 2023

R&B ACT

  • Cleo Sol

  • Jorja Smith

  • Mahalia

  • RAYE

  • SAULT

RISING STAR

  • Caity Baser

  • Sekou

  • The Last Dinner Party

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.