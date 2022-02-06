Rayan: Morocco's agonising wait for news of five-year-old

Firefighters work to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who became trapped in a deep well for days in Morocco's rural northern province of Chefchaouen

Rescue teams in Morocco spent days trying desperately to reach five-year-old Rayan Oram after he fell into a deep well shaft his father was repairing in the small northern town of Tamorot.

The site where rescuers worked to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen

The operation was made difficult because of a mixture of rocky and sandy soils in the area, which meant any interference with the well risked triggering a landslide. Emergency crews, including firefighters, helped to dig a separate horizontal tunnel leading to the well shaft in an attempt to safely access Rayan, who was trapped after plunging 32m (104ft) through the well's narrow opening.

Rescue crews work to reach five-year-old boy Rayan, who became trapped after falling into a well in Morocco

Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft

Rayan's plight gripped the North African country for days, and thousands gathered at the scene to encourage rescuers, many of whom worked round the clock using powerful floodlights during the night.

People watch as Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on 1 February

A Moroccan mother waits as rescue crews work to get five-year-old child Rayan out of a well

Rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco

Emergency crews finally reached Rayan four days after he became trapped, and the tragic news of the five-year-old's death was confirmed in a royal statement.

The body of five-year-old Rayan was taken from the scene in Morocco's Chefchaouen province by ambulance

Rescue teams joined hands as Rayan's parents left the scene while his body was taken away by ambulance.

Rescue teams join hands as the parents of five-year-old Rayan leave the scene where their son's body was taken by ambulance

All images are subject to copyright.