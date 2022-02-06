Rayan: Morocco's agonising wait for news of five-year-old

·1 min read
Firefighters work to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who became trapped in a deep well for days in Morocco&#39;s rural northern province of Chefchaouen
Firefighters work to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who became trapped in a deep well for days in Morocco's rural northern province of Chefchaouen

Rescue teams in Morocco spent days trying desperately to reach five-year-old Rayan Oram after he fell into a deep well shaft his father was repairing in the small northern town of Tamorot.

The site where rescuers worked to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen
The site where rescuers worked to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen

The operation was made difficult because of a mixture of rocky and sandy soils in the area, which meant any interference with the well risked triggering a landslide. Emergency crews, including firefighters, helped to dig a separate horizontal tunnel leading to the well shaft in an attempt to safely access Rayan, who was trapped after plunging 32m (104ft) through the well's narrow opening.

Rescue crews work to reach five-year-old boy Rayan, who became trapped after falling into a well in Morocco
Rescue crews work to reach five-year-old boy Rayan, who became trapped after falling into a well in Morocco
Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft
Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft

Rayan's plight gripped the North African country for days, and thousands gathered at the scene to encourage rescuers, many of whom worked round the clock using powerful floodlights during the night.

People watch as Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on 1 February
People watch as Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on 1 February
A Moroccan mother waits as rescue crews work to get five-year-old child Rayan out of a well
A Moroccan mother waits as rescue crews work to get five-year-old child Rayan out of a well
Rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco
Rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco

Emergency crews finally reached Rayan four days after he became trapped, and the tragic news of the five-year-old's death was confirmed in a royal statement.

The body of five-year-old Rayan was taken from the scene in Morocco&#39;s Chefchaouen province by ambulance
The body of five-year-old Rayan was taken from the scene in Morocco's Chefchaouen province by ambulance

Rescue teams joined hands as Rayan's parents left the scene while his body was taken away by ambulance.

Rescue teams join hands as the parents of five-year-old Rayan leave the scene where their son&#39;s body was taken by ambulance
Rescue teams join hands as the parents of five-year-old Rayan leave the scene where their son's body was taken by ambulance

All images are subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Moroccan rescuers reinforce tunnel to rescue child

    Workers with mechanical diggers have been trying round the clock to rescue the 5-year-old, identified only as Rayan, after he fell into a 32-meter (100-foot) deep well in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday (February 1).On Friday (February 4) rescuers began carefully excavating a horizontal tunnel towards the child, sometimes being ordered out to stabilize the earth.The work grew more difficult on Saturday (February 5) as they encountered rocks between the trench and the well, a witness said. The rescuers are reinforcing the tunnel with concrete tubes.The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and though food has been lowered to Rayan, it was not clear whether he has eaten any.He has also been supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.

  • Susan Sarandon apologizes for 'insensitive' meme about fallen NYPD officer's funeral

    Susan Sarandon apologized for sharing an "insensitive" tweet comparing a New York City Police Department (NYPD) funeral to "fascism."

  • Morocco: Rescuers edge nearer to boy, 5, trapped in well - despite unstable soil delaying efforts

    Rescuers have said they are edging nearer to a five-year-old child who has been trapped in a well in Morocco for four days, despite unstable soil affecting their efforts. The child, who has only been identified by his first name Rayan, fell into the well outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco's northern Chefchaouen province, on Tuesday evening. Work resumed on Saturday, with hundreds of villagers joining Rayan's distraught parents at the scene to watch the rescue operation unfold.

  • Queen Elizabeth Proclaims Camilla Will Be “Queen Consort” When Charles Becomes King

    Queen Elizabeth used the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne to say the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Camilla when her son, Charles, becomes King. The 95-year-old monarch is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee and setting up the future of the monarchy by defining her family’s roles. Today’s […]

  • 5-year-old boy who fell in well in Morocco found dead after dayslong rescue effort

    A 5-year-old boy who had been trapped 32 meters underground in a well in Morocco for four days was found dead on Saturday following a lengthy rescue attempt that had captivated the Arab world. In an official statement carried by state television, Morocco's King Mohamed VI offered his condolences to the parents of the boy, identified as Rayan, as the meticulous relief operation came to a heart-wrenching end. Relentless digging by bulldozers parallel to the well reached the full depth of 32 meters before rescuers embarked on a horizontal dig to reach the boy.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Canadian figure skater Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests in Canada

    BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short