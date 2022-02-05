Rayan Awram: Moroccan boy dies after four days trapped in well

Moroccan rescuers pull Rayan out of a specially built tunnel - AFP

A five-year-old boy trapped down a Moroccan well for four days, whose flight garnered worldwide attention, has died.

Rayan Awram fell into a 100-foot deep well near his home in Ighrane, a small village in the northern province of Chefchaouen, on Tuesday.

Footage from the scene showed the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged.

King Mohammed sent condolences to his parents, a statement carried by state media reported.

Rayan is rescued from the cave in Morocco

Rescuers finally managed to retrieve his body late on Saturday after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well.

They had switched to manual tools after initially using mechanical diggers to claw into the hillside.

The rescue operation is "very advanced but it is difficult to say how long it will take, as we need to take into consideration the nature of the soil still to be bored through", an official said.

The workers have dug into the hillside to try to get to the boy - FADEL SENNA /AFP

The boy’s condition has been monitored by a camera lowered into the well, which showed him bloodied and barely moving. Water and oxygen had also been supplied.

Rescuers were unable to descend into the well due to its narrowness and dug a 100-foot deep trench parallel to the shaft.

On Friday there were able to start digging a horizontal tunnel towards where Rayan is lodged, halting often to stabilise the unstable earth with concrete and steel pipes.

Latest update about #Rayan



Few meters are left, and it will be dug by hand



The rescue team is facing frequent soil collapse, which prolongs the rescuing process. #SaveRayan pic.twitter.com/eLJ3a1dHm6 — Isxaaq Moallim. (@HIsxaaq) February 5, 2022

Removing large rocks had slowed work to a crawl, workers said.

Hundreds of local residents and well-wishers had gathered at the site to pray for Rayan’s safety and encourage rescuers. Raayn’s family served couscous to the crowd.

On Saturday onlookers cheered on rescue workers, sang religious songs and prayed, chanting in unison "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest).

Crowds of onlookers have gathered to watch - FADEL SENNA /AFP

"People who love us are sparing no effort to save my child," the child's father said as he watched rescue efforts on Friday night, wearing a traditional hooded woollen robe against the cold.

"We pray this will be the day of his rescue," he said.

He said it was difficult to determine the child's health condition because a camera that has been dropped down the well shows him lying on his side, but he added "we hope we will rescue him alive".

It was also unclear how long the digging will take due to difficulties relating to rocks and the danger of landslides, he said.