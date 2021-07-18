Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer: Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran’s Film Arrives on July 23 in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar

The makers of films like Moana and Frozen introduced their fans to another powerful woman character with Raya and the Last Dragon. The film is all about a female protagonist who is ready to save the world with a help of a dragon. The two powerful characters are voiced by Kelly Marie Tran (Raya) and Awkwafina. While the film has already released in English, the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions will arrive on July 23.

Check Out The Hindi Trailer Below:

Also Read | Indian OTT Entertainment Industry To Hit $15 Billion Market by 2030: Report