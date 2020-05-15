Ray Winstone stranded in Italy because of coronavirus lockdown

Ray Winstone attends the Pam Hogg Show during London Fashion Week September 2018 at Freemasons Hall (Ki Price/WireImage)

Ray Winstone has revealed he has been stranded in Italy for weeks because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The hardman actor, 63, travelled to Italy to make a short film, and ended up stuck there when the country went into lockdown.

Speaking on a West Ham podcast, he said: “I got caught in Italy about six weeks ago and I’m kind of locked down here on my own.”

“I came away to make a little film here,” the father-of-three explained.

“I got here before the film crew did, so the film crew didn’t actually leave England and I was here a couple of days before getting ready for them, and that’s when it all went pear-shaped.”

The actor admitted it was difficult being abroad and not speaking the language, but said people just need to stay fit, stay well and “crack on”.

Ray Winstone at the world premiere of the film 'King of Thieves', in London in 2018. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Winstone said one thing that stands him in good stead as he is stuck abroad by himself, is that he is used to working away from his family because of his job as an actor.

“I am quite used to my own company,” he said.

The star also praised the NHS for what they are doing, calling for the New Year’s Honours list to be filled with those doing their bit on the frontline.

Winstone has three daughters with his wife Elaine, including actresses Lois and Jaime.

The actor’s film credits include Sexy Beast and The Sweeney and his television programmes include Robin Of Sherwood and Of Kings And Prophets.