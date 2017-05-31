Ray throws first career shutout, Diamondbacks beat Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Ray (5-3) struck out 10, had no walks and threw 115 pitches. The left-hander set a career high by winning his third straight start and has pitched 23 2/3 scoreless innings during that run, all on the road, while also beating the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Chris Owings snapped a scoreless tie with a double in the sixth inning, and the Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak.

Ivan Nova (5-4) allowed three runs in seven innings, losing for the just the second time in nine starts. He retired his first 12 batters before Jake Lamb led off the fifth with a single.

The Diamondbacks broke through when Owings doubled home Ray Fuentes, who singled with one out and was bunted to second by Ray.

A two-run seventh pushed the lead to 3-0. Paul Goldschmidt doubled off the top of the right field wall to start the inning and scored on a single by Brandon Drury. Fuentes drove in the second run with a groundout.

Ray is 4-1 with a 0.64 ERA in six road starts, compared to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts at Chase Field.

Lamb had two of Arizona's seven hits.

The game lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (blister on right index finger) threw a three-inning simulated game and said he felt fine. If all goes well in the next few days, he is expected to be activated from the disabled list to start Sunday at Miami.

Pirates: C Chris Stewart (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL a day after injuring himself while legging out the second triple of his 11-year career. C Elias Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... RF Gregory Polanco (sprained right ankle) was not in the lineup a day after being injured and no update was provided. ... RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) had a 30-pitch bullpen session, two days after pitching three scoreless innings in his first rehab start for Double-A Altoona. He is likely to make a start for Indianapolis on Friday.

IANNETTA SITS

Chris Herrmann started behind the plate for the Diamondbacks and went 0 for 3 with a walk, though catcher Chris Iannetta had hit four home runs in his previous six games.

''I know the numbers, but I have confidence in all three of our catchers,'' said manager Torey Lovullo, who also has Jeff Mathis as part of his catching corps.

GRIDIRON HEROS

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the team's first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, threw a ceremonial first pitch to fellow rookie James Conner. The Steelers chose Conner, a running back who starred at the University of Pittsburgh, in the third round.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 1.99 ERA) is scheduled to start against RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29) on Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series. All four of Godley's outings in May have been quality starts, including pitching six scoreless last Friday at Milwaukee in a no-decision. Kuhl is winless in nine starts since beating Atlanta on April 8 in his season debut.

