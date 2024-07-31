Ray Tanner details next steps for South Carolina as an Under Armour school

The University of South Carolina’s current contract with Under Armour began July 1, 2016 and is set to expire June 30, 2026.

After Auburn announced a new 10-year deal with Nike that begins next summer, USC will become the lone SEC team signed to Under Armour. Fans are clamoring to know whether the Gamecocks will stick with their longtime partner or join those who are repping the iconic “swoosh.”

USC athletic director Ray Tanner discussed the partnership and its future Wednesday on “Inside The Gamecocks The Show.” He lauded Under Armour for its steadfastness during the COVID-19 pandemic without ruling out the possibility of making a change once the contract is up.

“We’ve been fortunate to be tied into Under Armour, who’s been a great partner,” Tanner said. “They have been fantastic in service.

“... There’ll be a point coming up that we’ll have conversations with Under Armour. And then time’s (gonna) pass, you open it up to the other competitors as well to see what opportunities that you do have.”

Apparel partnerships are important because they tie into a university’s brand and, of course, outfit the school’s athletes, Tanner said. South Carolina has 21 varsity sports and wants the best possible products for each of them. Also important: the monetary value of the deal.

“Financially, we’d like to be in a position to enhance our revenue into the department,” Tanner said in Wednesday’s interview. “... We’ll see where we end up in the next couple of years.”

When it was signed, USC’s current 10-year deal was valued at $71.5 million (second-most valuable in the SEC and seventh-most valuable in the nation, according to school officials). While the value of Auburn’s deal with Nike has not been reported, Notre Dame and UA signed a deal in 2023 worth $10 million a year. Nike has deals with Michigan, Ohio State and Texas that pay those schools between $15 million and $17 million each annually.

South Carolina and Under Armour

From 2016-17, the first year of the Under Armour-South Carolina deal, UA paid USC a $2 million rights fee (July 1, 2016-June 30, 2017). That rights fee has increased by $100,000 annually. USC is set to make $2.9 million in the final year of its deal.

In the first four years of the contract, Under Armour also awarded South Carolina prorated signing bonuses of $1.6 million, $1.2 million (July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018), $800,000 (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019) and $400,000 (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020).

The product allowance amount that Under Armour provides USC with started at $4 million from 2016-17 and has increased by $100,000 annually. That number will reach $4.9 million in 2025-26.

Tanner on Wednesday did not specifically say when official discussion would begin, but South Carolina and Under Armour are obligated to exclusively negotiate the terms of a renewal unless “they cannot agree on mutually satisfactory terms” by Jan. 1, 2026 (180 days before the expiration of their current deal), according to the contract. If both parties can’t come to an agreement by then, South Carolina can meet with other apparel companies to see about procuring a new deal after Jan. 1, 2026.

USC’s contract also grants Under Armour the right to first refusal. Any offer South Carolina may receive from another company before June 30, 2026, (when USC’s contract with UA expires) must be reported to Under Armour, the contract states. UA will have 15 days from receipt to match the new company’s terms.

If UA is able to match, South Carolina would have to accept, according to the contract. If UA is unable to match, South Carolina would be able to enter into an agreement with the other apparel company.

Many famous Gamecocks have connections with Nike, which is partnered with over a dozen SEC schools.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was one of the first women’s sports hoopers with a signature shoe. She debuted the Nike Zoom S5 in 1999 — her first WNBA season. Twenty-five years later, Nike announced USC legend A’ja Wilson would come out with a signature shoe — called “A’One” -- and apparel line in the summer of 2025. Current San Francisco 49er receiver and former Gamecock Deebo Samuel signed with Jordan Brand in 2022.

South Carolina’s original deal with Under Armour was for six years and valued at a total of $6.2 million.

SEC schools and their apparel companies

Alabama: Nike

Auburn: Under Armour*

Florida: Nike/Jordan

Georgia: Nike

Kentucky: Nike

LSU: Nike

Mississippi State: Adidas

Tennessee: Nike

Vanderbilt: Nike

Arkansas: Nike

South Carolina: Under Armour

Missouri: Nike

Texas A&M: Adidas

Texas: Nike

Oklahoma: Nike/Jordan

*In April, Auburn announced a 10-year partnership with Nike beginning in July 2025.

Under Armour Schools

Auburn University*

Boston University

Coastal Carolina University

Colorado State University

Jackson State University

University of Maryland

United States Naval Academy

Northwestern University

University of Notre Dame

Seton Hall University

University of South Carolina

Texas Tech University

University of Utah

Wichita State University

University of Wisconsin

Yale University

