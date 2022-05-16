Ray skips Mariners trip to Toronto to face Jays

TORONTO — Robbie Ray did not travel with the Seattle Mariners for their series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Instead, he was placed on Seattle's restricted list on Monday.

A Mariners spokesperson offered no comment on if Ray is unvaccinated against COVID-19 or if it's a scheduled rest for him.

Major League Baseball players who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may be put on a restricted list when their team plays in Canada.

Border restrictions by both the Canadian and American governments force unvaccinated people to quarantine after crossing the border.

Ray pitched six innings in New York in Seattle's 8-7 win over the Mets on Sunday. He is next scheduled to pitch on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

Ray won the American League Cy Young Award last season after going 13-7 with an American League-best 2.84 earned-run average for Toronto.

He signed with Seattle as a free agent in the off-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press

