Ray Romano talks extreme anxiety of directing his first movie: 'It was too much for me'

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·3 min read

NEW YORK — Ray Romano makes directing look easy.

On Friday, the "Everybody Loves Raymond" star touched down in his native New York for the Tribeca Festival premiere of his directorial debut "Somewhere in Queens," a tender and hilarious new dramedy that he also co-wrote and stars in.

The film follows an Italian-American dad named Leo Russo (Romano), who helps run his family's construction business, and his wife, Angela (Laurie Metcalf), a breast cancer survivor living in constant fear it will return. Their quiet teenage son, nicknamed Sticks (Jacob Ward), struggles to make friends and meet girls, until he falls for the iron-willed Dani (Sadie Stanley) and begins to open up.

When Dani breaks his heart weeks later, Sticks falls into depression and risks fumbling his chance at a college basketball scholarship. So Leo takes extreme, somewhat shady measures to get his son back on track, but gradually starts to question who he's really doing it for.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox walk separately at 'Taurus' red carpet but still stay on blood theme

Ray Romano walks the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival premiere of his directorial debut &quot;Somewhere in Queens.&quot;
Ray Romano walks the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival premiere of his directorial debut "Somewhere in Queens."

"Queens" was greeted with warm reviews, along with hearty laughter and applause at Friday's premiere in Lower Manhattan. The enthusiastic reception was surely a relief for Romano, 64, who had extreme anxiety about stepping behind the camera for the first time.

"Leading up to it, it was the hardest thing ever," Romano told USA TODAY on the red carpet. Two days after coming to New York to start preproduction, "I had to go for a stress test because I was realizing, 'I'm gonna have a crew, I'm gonna have to go on location, I'm gonna have to make decisions.' It was too much for me. I told my agent on Day 3, 'I can't do it.' He talked me down and somehow I got through it, I don't even know how."

At some point, "you just have to go – there's no time for anything else and then you thrive on (the stress)," Romano continued. "That's what surprised me: that I actually enjoyed it."

'The worst idea in the world': Jennifer Lopez vents Super Bowl frustrations in Netflix documentary

Leo (Ray Romano, left) and Angela (Laurie Metcalf) meet their son's new girlfriend in &quot;Somewhere in Queens.&quot;
Leo (Ray Romano, left) and Angela (Laurie Metcalf) meet their son's new girlfriend in "Somewhere in Queens."

Romano received directing advice from his "Get Shorty" collaborator Davey Holmes, as well as late-night host James Corden, who recommended a book titled "My First Movie: Twenty Celebrated Directors Talk about Their First Film."

"One of the themes of this movie is that we're not alone: All the fears you have, somebody else has," Romano said. "It's good to know that other people are going through some of the things you are and get through it. So it was cool to see some of these directors talk about how scared they were and knew nothing, and how they would cry every night thinking the crew hated them. I don't know why, that was just a little comforting."

Romano's fears were ultimately unfounded, as he earned high praise from Metcalf, 66, who returns to the big screen for her first live-action film role since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2017's "Lady Bird."

"Directors that you are in sync with as an actor are few and far between, at least in my experience," Metcalf said on the carpet. "I have a handful in all the years that I've done it and he's one of them."

Ally Romano, left, and dad Ray Romano produced his new film &quot;Somewhere in Queens,&quot; which debuted at Tribeca Festival in New York Friday.
Ally Romano, left, and dad Ray Romano produced his new film "Somewhere in Queens," which debuted at Tribeca Festival in New York Friday.

"Queens" also gave Romano, who lives in Los Angeles, the opportunity to work with his daughter Ally, 32, a co-producer on the movie. The two shared an apartment in the city and went to work together each day.

"It was good to have somebody there to make sure I was on time and tell me to shut up when I was complaining too much or being too neurotic," Romano recalled. "She learned all the tricks from my wife on how to keep me focused."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ray Romano says directing his first movie was 'the hardest thing ever'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reacting to reality TV turned this therapist into an influencer, forcing him to make complex ethical choices

    Therapist Kirk Honda's YouTube channel "Psychology in Seattle" saw exponential growth after he began to react to react to reality TV shows.

  • Johnny Depp Announces New Album with Jeff Beck One Week After Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard

    Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck revealed Thursday that their album 18 would drop July 15, and released an official music video for the first single

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • CF Montréal signs technical head Renard to extension 'for an indefinite period'

    MONTREAL — Major League Soccer club CF Montréal announced Thursday it has reached a new deal with Olivier Renard to head its technical team "for an indefinite period." The team says Renard will serve as vice-president and chief sporting officer and will sit on the organization's executive committee. He will continue to report directly to president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais. Montreal's entire technical team, which includes the coaching staff, technical staff, therapy staff and d