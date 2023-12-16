Ray Romano Says Reviving ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Is ‘Out of the Question’: Reboots Are ‘Never as Good’

“Everybody Loves Raymond” will not be getting a reboot, according to Ray Romano.

On “Real Time With Bill Maher,” Romano addressed the possibility of a reboot, saying, “As far as a reboot, well, it’s now out of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.”

Boyle and Roberts portrayed Romano’s parents Frank and Marie Barone on the sitcom. Roberts died in 2016, while Boyle died in 2006, shortly after the show ended.

“They’re never as good,” Romano said of reboots. “We want to leave with our legacy with what it is.”

The news of no revival is a departure from other shows like “Night Court,” “Frasier” and “Roseanne,” which have all gotten their respective reboots in recent years.

Created by Philip Rosenthal, TV sitcom series “Everybody Loves Raymond” aired from 1996 to 2005. Romano starred as the Italian American Raymond “Ray” Barone, a Newsday sportswriter who lives with his wife, Debra Barone (Patricia Heaton), and their three children. In the series, the Long Island family frequently finds their lives disrupted by Raymond’s parents, Marie Barone (Roberts) and Frank Barone (Boyle), and Raymond’s older brother, Robert Barone (Brad Garrett). The three Barones live right across the street and often seek to intervene in Raymond’s home life.

He added, “The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal — who ran the show — we wanted it to end in Season 8, because we just felt it, we felt it [was] time.”

Still, those who want to see Romano in more comedy television don’t have to worry: Romano is set to appear in Netflix dark comedy series “No Good Deed” as struggling contractor Paul. He will star alongside “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow. As per the series description, “No Good Deed” follows “three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

