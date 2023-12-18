Ray Romano Says His Perfect Day at New Desert Home Includes Golf, Movies and 'No Sex, of Course'

The actor-comedian and his wife recently put down roots at their longtime vacation spot of La Quinta, California

Ray Romano is letting fans in on what a "perfect day" at his California desert home looks like.

The actor-comedian and his wife of 36 years, Anna Romano, gave Architectural Digest a web-exclusive peek into their West Coast abode, after the pair recently put down roots at their longtime vacation spot of La Quinta, California, southeast of Palm Springs.

During the tour, Ray, 65, spoke about an ideal day at home, starting off with, "You go out, you play golf."

Then turning his attention to Anna, 60, Ray continued, "You have your friends over and you guys go to the spa or whatever, [and then] we meet, we have a great dinner, and then we have what I call the perfect cozy evening."

Detailing that the "perfect cozy evening" takes place in the couple's theater room, Ray said that the pair will later go to bed, where they will "dream of bubblegum and lollipops," before candidly admitting: "No sex! There's no sex in there, of course."

Jenna Peffley/ AD Ray Romano and Anna Romano in their California home.

When Ray and Anna first decided to build their home away from the Los Angeles hustle and bustle, the couple reached out to interior designer Nate Berkus for help — or, more accurately, their daughter, Ally Romano, did.



Anna, a fan of Berkus’ work, consulted with Ally, 33, about hiring him, and she was the one who sent the initial email that served as the springboard for their relationship.



“Over the years, following him and seeing stuff he’s done, he just seemed like an easy person to work with,” Anna told AD.

During their home tour, Romano joked, “My wife knew who he was, and kind of had a crush on him,” to which Anna replied, “Still do.”



David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ray Romano.

Elsewhere in the clip, Romano told AD that he loves the whole house, but his “two favorite parts” are his personal putting green and the bunk bed room.

Intended for their sons — Joseph, 25, and 30-year-old twins Gregory and Matthew — to sleep in when they visit, the room was one request Romano had for Berkus, 52 — and he loves it so much he even stays there when visiting La Quinta without Anna.

When they visit as a couple, however, they stay in the primary bedroom, which features a pop-up television, a stunning patio and an abstract art piece Ray said he thinks of as “a smile.”

The only other bedroom in the home belongs to Ally, or “Queen Alexandra,” as Ray called her, who also has her own bathroom.

“She requested a place away from the smelly boys, I believe is how she put it,” Ray joked to AD.



