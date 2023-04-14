Ray Mears: The day I tracked Raoul Moat

Moat Mears - Northumbria Police/PA Wire | Jeff Gilbert

Animals are not so very different from humans. Their motivations are similar. Sex, food and territory – those are the forces that move animals across the land, lead them to flee or to attack. Underneath it all, humans are concerned with those same things. But unlike animals, humans can also lose their minds. They can become so crazed, so out of control with fear and anger that they become unpredictable.

Tracking a leopard in the African bush isn’t a world away from tracking a madman through an English wood, but while an animal would rather you didn’t come anywhere near it, a man with a death wish and a taste for murder may want to be found. When you find a leopard, it’s already too late, it’ll be upon you in seconds. When I was hunting through the Cragside estate in Northumberland for Raoul Moat on a blazing hot afternoon in July 2010, I had no way of knowing how the day would end.

A new ITV drama about the real life manhunt has brought back memories of an unforgettable experience in my life.

My story really begins a few years before the country had ever heard of Moat, a 37-year-old former bouncer from Newcastle upon Tyne. I gave a lecture to the Police National Search Centre about how tracking skills can be used to find missing people. In some parts of the world tracking is used every day – here, it’s difficult. The population is dense and we have challenging conditions. For a small country, it’s a very easy place to go missing. One of the senior officers gave me his card and said to get in touch if I ever felt I could help them. Years later, when the story of an ex-convict on the loose in the North East broke and it became clear he’d gone into some woods and couldn’t be found, I rang him: “Is this that moment?”

“I’m up here now,” he said. He was on the scene and told me to wait for another call. It came the following day from a senior policewoman who sounded sceptical. I understood – I was just some bloke off the television. What I do probably sounded wacky. The world of policing is one of order and rules and practised processes. My world isn’t like that; it shifts and bends with the weather or the fold of a leaf. I later learnt Walter Mitty types with no experience had been ringing up claiming to be trackers. The following day the police called again: “We want you to come, come now.”

Moat had served time in Durham Prison for assaulting a nine-year-old relative. Two days after his release he shot his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Stobbart, and killed her partner Chris Brown. The next day, a manhunt fully underway, he shot PC David Rathband (who was left blinded, and tragically went on to take his own life 18 months later in 2012).

The media frenzy built to an absurd level and I was conscious of being spotted. Moat had issued warnings he would kill again if he didn’t like something in the newspapers. If he read I was coming, he’d know he was being tracked. Given his state of mind, I thought it likely he might set an ambush. I drove most of the way, stopped at a service station and was picked up by an officer so I wouldn’t be seen. The two officers accompanying me to Rothbury knew PC Rathband who Moat had shot. They were devastated, and angry he hadn’t yet been detained.

On the drive, I got my first sense of just how dark the area around the River Coquet was. This was a good place to go if you didn’t want to be followed. It was a thick cover. Thermal imaging wouldn’t be able to spot you from the air.

I’ve never seen anything like the scene in Rothbury. Nearly every firearms team in the country was there. SWAT teams, body armour, sub machine guns; flashing lights everywhere. Journalists were clamouring to get in, they were out of control. The 24-hour rolling press coverage was a disaster. It was quite possible a journalist could have been killed.

The atmosphere at the police station was tense. One of their own had been attacked and they wanted this dealt with. I was given maps of the woodland. “Is it closed to the public?” It hadn’t been. “You must close it now,” I urged.

They followed my advice while I continued to scour the maps. I spotted tiny farms that hadn’t been checked and other bits of woodland nearby. I realised if Moat broke out into any of them it would become more difficult to find him. We needed to get to him fast. In daylight the police had the advantage, but at night he would have felt free. Moat knew the area and, I learnt later, he was interested in the 1982 Sylvester Stallone film, Rambo. The terrain here was similar to that in First Blood. The visibility in some areas was just four metres.

The following morning we went to the woods. It was decided I’d go in with the Met firearms team – the most experienced in the country. They wanted me walking behind them but I couldn’t do my job if they went ahead, sullying potential tracks. They agreed we’d use dogs. If ever I couldn’t see what was ahead, we’d send the dogs on in front.

I was dressed in uniform so the press didn’t recognise me, with body armour, ballistics glasses and a police cap. I’d identified a central path running through the woods and guessed that if Moat was on the move at night, without a torch he’d have to use the path as his marker. We began there.

When I track I’m looking for little markers – disturbances, tiny breaks in twigs, creases in leaves, a few grains of sand transferred from one place to another. Things that on their own are insignificant but within a pattern of behaviour and movement they tell you the cadence of someone that is moving ahead of you. It didn’t help that the ground was bone dry – too dry for footprints.

I noticed somebody had been collecting firewood in the darkness. They’d clearly carried an armful of wood broken into firewood length and dropped some where they’d stumbled off the main path. Here, the heather was compressed at a 90 degree angle to the path, where you wouldn’t go if you could see properly. We sent a dog a little further on and followed, finding recently discarded tins of fish.

A little further I found a mattress crudely made with conifer undergrowth, compressed and laid down within the right time bracket for how long we knew Moat had been in the woods.

I knew that at any given moment he could be watching us with a shotgun, but I don’t remember feeling frightened. My main concern was messing up. I didn’t want to let everyone else down.

Further on I found a rock that had been disturbed, slightly smaller than a cricket ball. It had been knocked out of position and then knocked back in the opposite direction — I could tell from the moisture on the rock, and the hole that had been left, that this disturbance was less than 12 hours old, suggested someone moving backwards and forwards in darkness. I started to build the impression that this was a man who was pacing, maybe in a state of mental turmoil.

That might sound far fetched but when you follow somebody, you do start to get into their mindset. You read the terrain, you picture how they’re moving. I got the impression he wasn’t planning anything. He was in a state of panic and anger. He’d cornered himself mentally.

The track forked and I had the very strong feeling I should take the left-hand track. We try too hard sometimes to see things and become myopic. I followed my subconscious and took the fork. I soon saw a disturbance at the foot of some emerging bracken fronds – not a clear footprint, but a flat area and slight edge from a shoe. Somebody had walked down that trail making sure they didn’t break the bracken. I found a couple more, then came across a spot two paces off the trail in low undergrowth. It was what we call a “lying up place”.

It was very fresh. I imagined that morning, cold from the night, in the early hours as the sun came out he had lain there to warm up.

We were held up because journalists were trying to get into the estate. To draw them off, blue lights were sent in the other direction. When we eventually moved forwards we discovered a boat house for a lake that was now long gone. When we sent word back to the station all hell broke loose on the radio.

I later learnt they had intelligence that Moat had told a friend if he ever got himself into difficulty, there was a boathouse with a solid roof where he could hide. The RAF sent a tornado over with a special raptor pod which does thermal imaging. The SWAT team checked the building – empty. I followed and found fresh footprints inside. He’d jumped from a raised platform, possibly not that long before.

We were called back to the station. I was disappointed; a good tracker wants to finish the trail. I briefed someone on what we’d found and while that was happening he was bumped from the woods. He emerged just a stone’s throw from the boathouse. I woke the next morning to find he’d taken his life.

A year later, I learnt that in the negotiation Moat said he’d been visited that day by a police dog. The dogs were never more than 20 metres from us. To this day I think he was close when we arrived, maybe even escaping the boathouse from the far side. All the activity would have covered him. I sometimes wonder if I’d gone to the woods alone if there might have been an opportunity to talk to him, but that was never going to happen.

In the 13 years since I have tracked more animals than people, but of course if I were ever asked to help again I’d be glad too. It’s a strange, ancient skill, tracking. I’ll always be glad that on that unforgettable day in 2010 I could use it to help in a crisis.

