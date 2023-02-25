Ray Liotta's Daughter Remembers 'One Of A Kind Actor' At Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Late actor Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta reflected on her father’s legacy and accepted a posthumous star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony on Friday.

The “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams” actor, who died suddenly in his sleep in May 2022, was recognized as a “one of a kind actor” by his daughter during a ceremony attended by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, his “Black Bird” co-star Taron Egerton and “Cocaine Bear” director Elizabeth Banks.

Liotta’s 24-year-old daughter said she was so touched to accept the honor of a star on his behalf.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Karsen Liotta said.

“He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you.”

Karsen Liotta later looked up at the sky and said she “lucked out” with her father.

“If you had a Ray in your life, you’re lucky,” she said.

“I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Karsen Liotta, who appeared in “A Rumor of Angels” and “Hubie Halloween” alongside her dad, has addressed her love for him via her Instagram and reflected on the actor in the weeks following his tragic death.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” she wrote.

“You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️.”

The late actor, who stars in the recently-released comedy thriller “Cocaine Bear,” also received a tribute from Banks at the ceremony.

Banks said she always admired Liotta’s acting but she also “genuinely enjoyed him as a human,” as well.

“Although he’s known for playing tough guys, I found him to be charming and a little mischievous which made him charming as an actor and as a man, and truly perfect for ‘Cocaine Bear,’” Banks said.

She added: “When any actor of Ray’s caliber puts trust in you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. Ray’s respect for me as a director, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do fucking anything in this town.”

