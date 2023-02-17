Ray Liotta to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 9 Months After His Death

asd

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Variety first reported the news on Friday, tweeting that the ceremony would take place on Friday, Feb. 24, in Los Angeles, nearly nine months after Liotta's death.

"Ray Liotta's all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

Added Martinez, "The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood's film history."

Liotta died unexpectedly at age 67 in May. The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Ray Liotta

Elisabeth Caren/Contour/Getty

His upcoming star is only the latest honor for Liotta, who was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award at last month's ceremony. The late actor was up for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie for his role in Black Bird.

His costar Paul Walter Hauser went on to win the award — and while giving his acceptance speech, he shouted out Liotta.

"Ray Li-freaking-otta," began Hauser, 36, repeating the actor's name once more to cheers from the audience. "Get up! C'mon! Ray Liotta. Ray Liotta, baby. Yeah!"

Liotta starred in Black Bird as the father of Taron Egerton's character, Jimmy Keene. The Apple TV+ limited series follows Keene, a convict who attempts to elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Hauser) under the agreement that he'll be freed if he succeeds.

The actor's daughter Karsen Liotta will accept the star honor on her father's behalf, according to a release, while Egerton, 33, and Liotta's Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks will speak during the ceremony.

Banks, 49, recently recalled having a blast with Liotta while making Cocaine Bear, which hits theaters Feb. 24, the same day he will receive his star.

"He came to Ireland with the best attitude. He had a great time," the actress said in a cover story for Variety published last week. "He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, 'Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!' "

Liotta's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony will stream live at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 24, exclusively at walkoffame.com.