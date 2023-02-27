Ray Jenkins, ‘The Woman in White’ Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Ray Jenkins, the British screenwriter behind shows including “The Woman in White” and “The Sweeney,” has died. He was 87.

Jenkins died on Jan. 16, his agent confirmed to Variety. No cause of death was given.

Jenkins was an accomplished dramatist who wrote for TV, radio and film. He was known especially for his work on British police and justice-related series throughout the 1960s and 80s, including “The Sweeney,” which starred John Thaw and Dennis Waterman, and “Juliet Bravo” in which Stephanie Turner played Inspector Jean Darblay.

Other shows Jenkins worked on included “Z Cars,” “The Brothers,” “This Man Craig,” “Callan,” “Special Branch” and “The Gentle Touch.”

He was also known for his 1980s adaptations of Wilkie Collins’ mystery novel “The Woman in White,” which aired on the BBC and starred Ian Richardson, Diana Quick and Jenny Seagrove, and Tom Hart’s novel “The Aura and The Kingfisher,” which was adapted as feature film “The Innocent,” starring Liam Neeson and Miranda Richardson with cinematography by Roger Deakins

In addition to his screenwriting, Jenkins wrote a non-fiction novel titled “A Pacifist At War: The Silence of Francis Cammaerts” about an aristocratic conscientious objector who joins the fight against the Nazis after the death of his brother, and composed drama scripts for education which are still used today.

“Ray Jenkins was a hugely talented and respected writer who made an enormous contribution to the industry,” his agency, Casarotto, told Variety. “He is deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

Jenkins leaves behind two children, Pascale and Ceri.

