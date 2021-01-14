UPDATE: WarnerMedia Defends Walter Hamada In Response To Ray Fisher Twitter Blast Over His ‘Flash’ Dismissal
UPDATE: WarnerMedia has come out swinging in response to the social media post that Ray Fisher wrote on his exit from The Flash and allegations against DC Entertainment President Walter Hamada and his predecessor Geoff Johns. “As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” a spokesperson said. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects.
Studio also sent this statement from Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group: “I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation. Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”
EARLIER, 8:24 pm PST: Ray Fisher is continuing his battle against WarnerMedia, sending out a Twitter manifesto on his recent dismissal from the upcoming Flash film.
The Justice League actor said he “strongly disagreed with their decision,” but said it was “unsurprising.” He again took issue with DC Films President Walter Hamada, claiming he undermined investigations into Fisher’s complaints about executive conduct on the Justice League set.
Fisher has been at-odds with Warner Bros. since last July, accusing Joss Whedon of abuse during the post-Zack Snyder reshoots of Justice League. A subsequent Warner Bros. investigation said unspecified “remedial action” was taken, and the investigation was concluded. No other details were revealed.
HBO Max will premiere the Zach Snyder director’s cut of Justice League featuring Fisher in 2021.
