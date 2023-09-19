Ray Epps Charged For Role In Capitol Riot

Ray Epps has been charged with disorderly conduct for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The information filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., says Epps knowingly engaged in “disorderly and disruptive conduct” on restricted federal grounds.

Epps has said he traveled to Washington from Arizona, attended then-President Donald Trump’s speech near the White House, and then went to the Capitol and was part of the mob on the west front of the building.

Republican members of Congress have suggested that Epps behaved suspiciously before and during the Capitol riot and that he might have been a government agent.

Epps told the House committee that investigated the day’s events that he had no affiliation with any federal law enforcement agency.