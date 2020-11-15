Ray Clemence tributes as Lewis Hamilton equals record – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

The footballing world paid tribute to Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72. All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020

In memory of Ray Clemence, Liverpool legend… YNWA pic.twitter.com/rbu2PVPHBH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020

A message from Ray's family: “After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain. The family would like to say a huge thank you for the love and support he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and will never be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/s157vIN3Vg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 15, 2020

Today we have lost a true legend. Clem was a fantastic teammate and great to be around. I will never forget how he helped me to settle in at Anfield. Our thoughts are with the Clemence family. RIP Clem pic.twitter.com/3eW3AtgAI7 — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) November 15, 2020

So sad to say goodbye to a true legend, a brilliant goalkeeper and my great England goalkeeping coach Ray Clemence #rayclemence @LFC @_THFC_ @SUFCOfficial — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) November 15, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated to be told of the sad news that @RayClem1 has just passed away we were rivals but good friends Ray was a brilliant goalkeeper with a terrific sense of humour I will miss him a great deal as we’ve kept friends long after retiring RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/KwpCbtrErC — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) November 15, 2020

I'm deeply saddened to hear the passing of Ray Clemence Clem was my coach with @england for more than a decade. A lovely man with a wicked left foot, I had a poster of him on my bedroom wall as a kid Raymond Neal Clemence: August 5th 1948 – November 15th 2020#YNWA RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AuizyTywTL — David James (@jamosfoundation) November 15, 2020

RIP Ray Clemence, we have lost a true legend! It was an honour to know you and to get the chance to play with you! My thoughts and prayers are with your family 🙏🏽 — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) November 15, 2020

So many happy moments, inside and outside the pitch. Privileged to have been your friend. Here in Portugal. RIP Raymondo. pic.twitter.com/G5pE1KOr2X — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 15, 2020

RIP Ray Clemence 💔 An @LFC giant who was also a giant of a man. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ab5KNx3kua — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 15, 2020

Harry Maguire loved taking over the England captaincy against Republic of Ireland.

Jay Rodriguez looked back on his England debut.

Can’t believe it’s been 7 years since my @England debut! A day in my career that was an extremely proud one for both myself and my family 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yDaQhpfdBF — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) November 15, 2020

He went home for it.

Time flies!

Wow 7 years! Some great memories made over the years 💙💙💙 https://t.co/NgezO1kpwC — Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) November 15, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was crowned champion of the world for a record-equalling seventh time after he won a dramatic Turkish Grand Prix.

DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE To writing history. To making legends.#S7illRising pic.twitter.com/VsR8S3SwB6 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

And was lavished in praise for his heroics afterwards.

7 x World Champion – that’s insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends. #TurkishGP #F1 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) November 15, 2020

An impressive victory – well done @LewisHamilton! You have made us all so proud 🇬🇧 https://t.co/2NYy3JlN0H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020