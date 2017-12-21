Rawson scores 25, Utah eases past Northwestern State 84-62

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Tyler Rawson scored a career-high 25 points as Utah rolled over Northwestern State 84-62 in the nonconference season finale on Wednesday night.

Utah (8-3) jumped out to a 23-5 lead and cruised the rest of the way against the fifth-youngest team in the country. The Utes were on fire during that early stretch, knocking down 7 of 10 3-pointers as Rawson set the tone. He knocked down his first four shots from behind the arc while scoring 12 points during a 14-1 start.

Utah buried a season-high 15 triples, the third-most in school history.

The Demons (3-8) began the game 2 for 13 from the field, 0 for 3 from long range and never recovered.

Justin Bibbins also had a career-high 25 points and six assists for the Utes as Sedrick Barefield added 12.

Iziahiah Sweeney led Northwestern State with 18 points and Ishmael Lane chipped in 13.

Injuries struck the Utah roster in the last three days as the Utes were without starting big man and leading scorer David Collette, who was out with a hip injury and is considered day-to-day. He was joined on the sideline by starting forward Gabe Bealer (knee). Freshman Donnie Tillman, the team's second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, missed a second consecutive game with a foot injury.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern State: The Demons simply didn't have the skill to keep up with the Pac-12 opponent. The defense allowed wide open shots and repeated drives to the basket. The offense was erratic. And all of this came against an extremely short-handed Utah squad. Northwestern State finished the nonconference season 0-3 against Power 5 teams.

Utah: Realistically, there wasn't much for the Utes to take from this one. They were down two starters and their sixth man against the No. 225 RPI team in the country. The game felt more like a scrimmage as players who only see mop-up duty received early minutes, and Utah still led start-to-finish. The game was never in doubt.

UP NEXT

Northwestern State: Travels to begin the Southland Conference schedule at Nicholls State

Utah: Travels to open Pac-12 play at Oregon.