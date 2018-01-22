Rawson scores 22, Utah rolls Washington State 82-69

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak acknowledges he doesn't have NBA-ready players on the roster, but knows his team can be successful when everyone contributes. The Utes got exactly that Sunday night and are now back to .500 in Pac-12 play after a rough first half of January.

Tyler Rawson scored 22 points and knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers as Utah beat Washington State 82-69.

The Utes (12-7, 4-4) won their second consecutive game for the first time since late December and the Cougars (9-10, 1-6) have now lost 6 of 7.

''That's the definition, the essence of a team,'' Krystkowiak said. ''The whole thing is keeping guys engaged. It's going to a variety of different guys. ... When your time comes, jump in there and get after it.

''We may not have NBA guys, but we can get a lot done if we're tied in to each other.''

Utah got contributions from some unlikely faces en route the double-digit victory. It never trailed.

Rawson went 6 for 7 from 3-point range after not scoring in double digits the last three games. The 22 points were his second-highest total of the season and the most since Dec. 20.

''The hoop was a little bit more open than it was last week, that's for sure,'' Rawson said. ''(Bibbins) and the other guys did a great job of finding me and I was able to convert on open shots. The key for me was staying confident after having a frustrating week last week.

''The first one went in for me and that's when (Krystkowiak) started calling some plays for me and they kept going in. So he kept calling plays (for me). Coach does a good job of playing the hot hand.''

Guard Sedrick Barefield came off the bench for the first time during Pac-12 play and found the shooting touch that had disappeared as he was a combined 1 for 16 in the previous three games. The junior finished with 14 points.