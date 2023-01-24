Raw sewage may have spilled into a Lake Norman cove after a line break, officials say

Lincoln County issued a public health alert to boaters and swimmers Tuesday morning after a line break may have spilled about 200 gallons of raw sewage into a Lake Norman cove.

The cove in the 3800 block of Rivendell Lane in unincorporated Denver could be contaminated with fecal coliform, Health Director Lena Jones said in a news release on the county website.

The Lincoln County Health Director issued a swimming advisory at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“Residents and lake users are advised not to swim or otherwise have bodily contact in that area,” according to the release.

The county notified neighbors and planned to post “no swimming advisory” signs, officials said.

Officials haven’t said if they know what caused the break.