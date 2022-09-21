What is the raw carrot salad everyone on TikTok seems to be eating?

Emerald Pellot
·3 min read

Wellness TikTok and food TikTok have coalesced to start a new health food trend, but is it actually helpful?

Stock up on the best children’s reads while shopDisney is running its ‘Buy a Book, Give a Book’ program

The hashtag #rawcarrotsalad has over 8.7 million views. People are sharing all kinds of raw carrot salad recipes under the premise that they can help balance hormones in the female reproductive system. TikTokers with issues regulating estrogen claim they see results after incorporating regular raw carrot salads into their diets. Nutritionists have more complicated feelings about it.

This Brooklyn home office gets a California-inspired makeover with just $1,000:

What is the raw carrot salad health trend on TikTok?

There are countless videos of women claiming that carrots will “flush out excess estrogen,” but the assertions are somewhat dubious or at least incomplete.

Content creator Paige Nicole claimed that it’s become a “staple” in her diet for “balancing the excess estrogen that can peak at different times in my cycle.”

Does raw carrot salad really balance hormones?

Registered dietician Desiree Nielsen debunked the science behind the fad. In fact, Nielsen discovered that the food myth went back at least a decade. She traced it back to blog posts by Dr. Ray Peat, a doctor of biology, not endocrinology.

“High fiber diets can theoretically affect estrogen levels in a few ways: by decreasing estrogen absorption in the gut, by decreasing available cholesterol for building estrogen and by altering the gut microbiome,” Nielsen explained.

So while high-fiber foods like fruits and veggies can aid in reducing excess estrogen in the gut, there is nothing particularly special about carrots.

“A single carrot only has 1.5 grams of fiber. It definitely isn’t going to change your life overnight like people claim it will,” Nielsen said.

Moreover, this healthy food habit can really only go so far. For those dealing with estrogen dominance, the root of the problem can be more complicated. Registered dietician Melissa Groves Azzaro told CNBC that unless your estrogen levels are just high, fiber won’t be a solution.

That’s because estrogen dominance could be due to other factors like progesterone levels being “low in comparison to estrogen, or your estrogen is being detoxed down a less helpful pathway.”

Eating carrots and a high-fiber diet are great for general health, but it’s not a magic solution for those struggling with hormonal conditions.

Are carrots the best food for hormone balance?

Healthline recommends a fiber-rich diet with lots of whole grains and legumes, limiting processed foods, refined carbs and alcohol, and regular exercise to reduce estrogen levels.

Groves Azzaro suggested cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are much better options than carrots.

“It’s not one food that we’re eating or one supplement we’re taking or one specific lifestyle change that’s making a difference,” Groves Azzaro told CNBC. “It’s got to be about the overall consistent actions that we’re taking day-to-day.”

Prep your skin like a pro for a flawless makeup application:

The post What is the raw carrot salad everyone on TikTok seems to be eating? appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Why did TikTok launch a 'dislike' button?

Lil Nas X orders pizza for homophobic group protesting his concert

TikTok found a $40 dupe for Lululemon's Scuba Half-Zip Hoodie

The 1 website that needs to be on your radar if you wear glasses (plus, how to get 30% off new frames!)

Latest Stories

  • ‘We Continue to Blame Women for Men’s Mistakes’: Emily Ratajkowski Enters Adam Levine Discourse to Call Out Cheaters

    Her comments came less than three months after the model-actress-author divorced her husband amid cheating rumors

  • TikToker recreates iconic 'Harry Potter' scene at home: 'I have to do this'

    Crafter @sareishh was inspired by a scene at Hogwarts in the "Harry Potter" films.

  • Who is Sumner Stroh? Meet the 23-year-old Instagram model who said she had a year-long affair with Adam Levine of Maroon 5

    In screenshots shared to TikTok, Levine appears to say he wants to name the child his wife, Behati Prinsloo, is currently pregnant with "Sumner" too.

  • TikTok’s ‘virginity testing’ obsession proves we’re still fixated on the myths of female sexuality

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: As videos of harmful and humiliating ‘virginity testing’ practices go viral on TikTok, Eloise Hendy speaks to experts about why more needs to be done to end the errors and falsehoods perpetuated about female sexuality

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the