A raw bar, Asian restaurant, ice cream shop and arcade debut at Concord food hall

Four new vendors will add to the food and entertainment lineup at Concord’s first food hall.

North Carolina-based Scratch Made Hospitality Group has opened a raw bar, ice cream shop, an Asian restaurant and a game room at Gibson Mill Market.

The 17,000-square-foot food hall opened in October in a repurposed 123-year-old former textile mill at 325 McGill Ave. NW.

About the new vendors

▪ Kuni’s Kitchen serves scratch-made noodles and dumplings, fried rice and salads. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Barco’s Sports & Raw Bar is open at Gibson Mill Market in Concord.

▪ Barco’s Sports & Raw Bar’s is a satellite raw bar for Barcos Food Co. in Oriental, N.C. Expect a seafood menu in a sports bar with boat-inspired cocktails. Hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Churn Buddies ice cream shop is open at Gibson Mill Market in Concord.

▪ Churn Buddies first ice cream shop is at Afton Village in Concord. The menu features scratch-made ice cream with local ingredients. Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

▪ The Arcade has ski ball, giant space invaders and other arcade games and prizes. Hours: Open during market hours.

Next at the market

More vendor announcements are expected soon, according to Gibson Mill Market, including Livy’s Neapolitan Pizza.

The food hall can support up to 12 vendors and a full-service, 3,000-square-foot restaurant, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

More about the market

Gibson Mill Market is a project of Southpaw Investors, made up of local Concord area friends who purchased Gibson Mill in 2014.

Other businesses open at the 17,000-square-foot market include Cara’s Cookie Company, Taco Street, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Defined Coffee, High Branch Brewing Company, Luck Factory Games and The Market Bar.

Cabarrus Brewing Co. opened at the complex in 2016.