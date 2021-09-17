Ravichandran Ashwin turns 35: Wishes pour in on Twitter for the off-spinner
One of India's best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has turned 35 today.
His teammates, former cricketers, journalists, and fans took to Twitter to wish the off-spinner on his special day.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his birthday wishes and said he's looking forward to see Ashwin spin a web during the T20 World Cup.
The official BCCI Twitter account listed Ashwin's achievements on the cricket field and also shared a video link of his five-wicket haul against England in the second innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad, which took place this year.
Wish you a very happy birthday Ash!Looking forward to see you spin a web during the T20 World Cup. @ashwinravi99
- Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2021
Here's wishing #TeamIndia's @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday.
Let's relive his brilliant 5-wicket haul against England
- BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2021
An all-round genius 79 Tests, 111 ODIs, 46 T20Is 615 international wickets and 3483 runs Top-ranked Test spinner in ICC Rankings
Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/VkqDQSddwc
- ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2021
Former cricketer and Tamil Nadu teammate S Badrinath greeted the spinner and said there's no better role model for the state's youngsters than Ashwin.
There couldn't be a better role model for any young cricketer from TN to emulate, May you continue to inspire happy birthday Ash, have a good one ..#HappyBirthdayAshwin pic.twitter.com/Uz753LCxa6
- S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 17, 2021
Only one way to wish the #Master
Happy Birthday, Ash Anna
May this be another year filled with happiness and wickets #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/Y6fRoMzLZl
- Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 16, 2021
Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @ashwinravi99 .. Happiness always ï¸#HappyBirthdayAshwin
- Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2021
His spin makes us win! Many happy returns of the day my friend @ashwinravi99! Have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/r4cqpSsWTd
- Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2021
"This man doesn't only turn the ball but can also turn into a vlogger & youtuber at will," Dinesh Karthik said.
This man doesn't only turn the ball but can also turn into a vlogger & youtuber at will. Happiest birthday @ashwinravi99 aka Ashley ºï¸ pic.twitter.com/8heoUAv5CJ
- DK (@DineshKarthik) September 17, 2021
Happy birthday @ashwinravi99 have a great year ahead..God bless you pic.twitter.com/I3vxotzeAr
- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2021
Happy birthday Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the best cricketing minds going in world cricket, the craft he does with the ball is just legendary - more than 400 wickets and 5 hundreds in Tests, 202 wickets in limited-overs, numbers speak volume and the unsung hero of BGT 2020-21.
- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2021
Happy birthday to one of the best spinning minds of the game...u always motivate whenever I see you play.. Happy birthday @ashwinravi99 sir..!!
- Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) September 17, 2021
A man who eats, breathes and sleeps cricket, an all-rounder in every sense!
Wishing @ashwinravi99, a very #HappyBirthday!
®®©®¿®¯ ®ª®¿®±®¨¯®¤®¨®¾®³¯ ®µ®¾®´¯®¤¯®¤¯®®³¯!#Ashwin #®ª®¿®±®¨¯®¤®¨®¾®³¯ #TestCricket #IPL2021 #DC #India #OffSpinner pic.twitter.com/X5zE1VqFoz
- Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 17, 2021
Happy birthday to my brother @ashwinravi99 Wishing you a year full of wickets in white ball .More power to you
- Prasanna (@prasannalara) September 17, 2021
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99!!
Hope you have a great day and a massive year ahead! pic.twitter.com/0WFhZHK9yc
- Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 17, 2021
Happy birthday @ashwinravi99 Have a great day and year ahead! pic.twitter.com/8k3IETo0m8
- Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) September 17, 2021
Ashwin is currently preparing for the second-half of the IPL 2021 with his team Delhi Capitals. The off-spinner has been picked in the national squad for the T20 World Cup despite not featuring in India's white-ball matches since 2017.
After the announcement of the squad, Ashwin wrote, "Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now."
