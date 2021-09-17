Ravichandran Ashwin turns 35: Wishes pour in on Twitter for the off-spinner

FirstCricket Staff
·4 min read
In this article:
One of India's best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has turned 35 today.

His teammates, former cricketers, journalists, and fans took to Twitter to wish the off-spinner on his special day.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his birthday wishes and said he's looking forward to see Ashwin spin a web during the T20 World Cup.

The official BCCI Twitter account listed Ashwin's achievements on the cricket field and also shared a video link of his five-wicket haul against England in the second innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad, which took place this year.

Former cricketer and Tamil Nadu teammate S Badrinath greeted the spinner and said there's no better role model for the state's youngsters than Ashwin.

"This man doesn't only turn the ball but can also turn into a vlogger & youtuber at will," Dinesh Karthik said.

Ashwin is currently preparing for the second-half of the IPL 2021 with his team Delhi Capitals. The off-spinner has been picked in the national squad for the T20 World Cup despite not featuring in India's white-ball matches since 2017.

After the announcement of the squad, Ashwin wrote, "Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now."

