Ravichandran Ashwin turns 35: Wishes pour in on Twitter for the off-spinner

One of India's best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has turned 35 today.

His teammates, former cricketers, journalists, and fans took to Twitter to wish the off-spinner on his special day.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his birthday wishes and said he's looking forward to see Ashwin spin a web during the T20 World Cup.

The official BCCI Twitter account listed Ashwin's achievements on the cricket field and also shared a video link of his five-wicket haul against England in the second innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad, which took place this year.

Wish you a very happy birthday Ash!Looking forward to see you spin a web during the T20 World Cup. @ashwinravi99 - Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2021

2£3£6£ intl. matches 6£1£5£ intl. wickets ï¸3£4£8£3£ intl. runs 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winner Here's wishing #TeamIndia's @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday. Let's relive his brilliant 5-wicket haul against England - BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2021

An all-round genius 79 Tests, 111 ODIs, 46 T20Is 615 international wickets and 3483 runs Top-ranked Test spinner in ICC Rankings Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/VkqDQSddwc - ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2021

Former cricketer and Tamil Nadu teammate S Badrinath greeted the spinner and said there's no better role model for the state's youngsters than Ashwin.

There couldn't be a better role model for any young cricketer from TN to emulate, May you continue to inspire happy birthday Ash, have a good one ..#HappyBirthdayAshwin pic.twitter.com/Uz753LCxa6 - S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 17, 2021

Only one way to wish the #Master Happy Birthday, Ash Anna May this be another year filled with happiness and wickets #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/Y6fRoMzLZl - Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 16, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @ashwinravi99 .. Happiness always ï¸#HappyBirthdayAshwin - Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2021

His spin makes us win! Many happy returns of the day my friend @ashwinravi99! Have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/r4cqpSsWTd - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2021

"This man doesn't only turn the ball but can also turn into a vlogger & youtuber at will," Dinesh Karthik said.

This man doesn't only turn the ball but can also turn into a vlogger & youtuber at will. Happiest birthday @ashwinravi99 aka Ashley ºï¸ pic.twitter.com/8heoUAv5CJ - DK (@DineshKarthik) September 17, 2021

Happy birthday @ashwinravi99 have a great year ahead..God bless you pic.twitter.com/I3vxotzeAr - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2021

Happy birthday Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the best cricketing minds going in world cricket, the craft he does with the ball is just legendary - more than 400 wickets and 5 hundreds in Tests, 202 wickets in limited-overs, numbers speak volume and the unsung hero of BGT 2020-21. - Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the best spinning minds of the game...u always motivate whenever I see you play.. Happy birthday @ashwinravi99 sir..!! - Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) September 17, 2021

Happy birthday to my brother @ashwinravi99 Wishing you a year full of wickets in white ball .More power to you - Prasanna (@prasannalara) September 17, 2021

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99!! Hope you have a great day and a massive year ahead! pic.twitter.com/0WFhZHK9yc - Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 17, 2021

Happy birthday @ashwinravi99 Have a great day and year ahead! pic.twitter.com/8k3IETo0m8 - Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) September 17, 2021

Ashwin is currently preparing for the second-half of the IPL 2021 with his team Delhi Capitals. The off-spinner has been picked in the national squad for the T20 World Cup despite not featuring in India's white-ball matches since 2017.

After the announcement of the squad, Ashwin wrote, "Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now."

