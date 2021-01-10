Ravi Teja Thanks Fans for their Patience as ‘Krack’ Releases
After unconfirmed reports circulated on social media suggesting that Ravi Teja’s much awaited release Krack may be postponed, the film finally released on 9th January itself. The Telugu star thanked his fans via Twitter for patiently waiting for the film’s release.
Thanking all my fans and well wishers who've been waiting to watch KRACK and have waited a little too long to watch it in the theatres, all out of love. Your love is my energy. Thank you once again
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 9, 2021
Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni is the biggest release in Andhra Pradesh since the pandemic last year. Besides Ravi Teja, Krack also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The film was supposed to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, the producers of Krack announced that the film would release on 14 January for Sankranthi. Later, director Malineni declared that the film was preponed to release on 9 January.
#Krack is all set to open BIG
And the audience are waiting in front of the gates of theaters even yet to get the confirmation of show timings
Our audience love for movies and stars is next level
We love cinema
We breath cinema https://t.co/Krc1tvGbeu pic.twitter.com/goo1vADfUi
— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) January 9, 2021
However, there seemed to be some last minute issues which resulted in the film being delayed in theatres on 9 January too. But, as Ravi Teja tweeted, the problem was soon sorted and the film finally saw a release.
All sorted and ready to hit the screens! Thank you all for being so patient.. I hope you have a blast watching the film! Let the show begin! ✌️ #KRACK @megopichand @shrutihaasan @varusarath @thondankani @MusicThaman @dop_gkvishnu @TheKrackMovie pic.twitter.com/vfAAxifyUd
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 9, 2021
You can watch the trailer of Krack here:
. Read more on Indian Cinema by The Quint.Ravi Teja Thanks Fans for their Patience as ‘Krack’ Releases3rd Test: Play Halted Due to Crowd Behaviour, Aus Declare at 312/6 . Read more on Indian Cinema by The Quint.