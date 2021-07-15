Ravi Ashwin Wickets vs Somerset: Watch Video of Indian Spinner Scalping 6/27 for Surrey in 2021 County Championship
Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets for Surrey in the 2021 County Championship. Check out Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket vs Somerset.
Watch all six wickets for @ashwinravi99 at The Kia Oval this morning, as Somerset were bowled out for just 69.
— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 14, 2021
