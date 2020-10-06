Ravi Ashwin Issues ‘First and Final Warning’ to All Batsmen After Not Mankading Aaron Finch During RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Match

Ravichandran Ashwin ensured the cricketing world knew that his missed opportunity to run out Aaron Finch during the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 match was a one-time miss and he will not think twice before mankading the batsmen next time such an incident occurred. Ashwin trended on social media after he caught Finch short of the crease during his over during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020. But to everyone’s surprise, Ashwin, who hit headlines last season for mankading Jos Buttler, did not mankad Finch and instead warned the Australian opening batsmen. Ravi Ashwin Hands Mankad Warning to Aaron Finch During RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Match in Dubai.

Also Read | MI vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Fans and cricket experts were left shocked on Ashwin’s sudden change in decision-making during the RCB vs MI match in IPL 13. Ashwin has been one of the strongest voices in cricket fighting to make mankading batsmen a common fixture in the game. He came under heavy criticism last IPL season after he mankaded Jos Buttler for backing up too far outside his crease even before the delivery was bowled. RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Match Result: All-Round Delhi Capitals Outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 Runs, Reclaim Top Spot on Points Table.

Ashwin had warned he would do a similar thing for any batsman backing up too far away from the crease. But surprisingly, he chose not to mankad Finch despite the Australian being miles far from his crease even before the delivery was bowled. Many speculated that perhaps the veteran off-spinner chose not to Mankad Finch keeping in mind Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting’s advice, who had asked for the bowlers to give a warning.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder List Updated: Kagiso Rabada of DC on Top, Yuzvendra Chahal Drops to Second, Check Leading Wicket-Takers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE

While the 34-year-old certainly followed his coaches’ advice, Ashwin was quick to add after the match that it will always not be the same. Ashwin, who took the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal and finished with figures of 26/1 in the game, later took to Twitter to send a warning to all the other batsmen to remind them they won’t receive the same treatment as Finch did.

Ravichandra Ashwin Tweets After Not Mankading Aaron Finch

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020





Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw,” he tweeted after DC’s 59-run win over RCB. The victory, Delhi Capitals’ fourth in five games took them on top of the team standings.

Ponting had earlier advised Ashwin to first give a warning to the batsman before mankading him. The former Australian captain had also hit out at Ashwin last IPL season for his move to Mankad Buttler during the KXIP vs RR match. Ashwin, however, recalled advise from his coach and gave Finch a warning although the opening batsman could make little use of it and was dismissed for run-a-ball 13.