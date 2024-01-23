Will Ravens TE Mark Andrews play in Sunday's AFC title game vs. Chiefs?

One win away from reaching the Super Bowl, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens could have Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews back in the lineup on Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrews has not played since suffering an ankle injury that cost him the remainder of the regular season on Nov. 16. The Ravens won six in a row without him before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Heading into Sunday's AFC title game (3 p.m. ET, CBS), Andrews' potential return would be a huge addition for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense.

Here's what we know about Andrews' recovery and status for the playoff matchup:

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns 10 in games this season.

Will Mark Andrews play vs. Chiefs?

It's possible.

Baltimore started the clock for Andrews' comeback by designating him to return from injured reserve on January 12. Players have three weeks to be activated from that date.

Andrews practiced in full at the end of last week, but the Ravens decided not to activate him from IR for their divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans.

What was Mark Andrews' injury?

Mark Andrews suffered ligament damage to his left ankle on this tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in Week 11.

Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and ligament damage to his right ankle when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson tackled him during a "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

Wilson's tackle came under fire as an example of the "hip-drop" tackle that some have called upon the league to ban. Months later, Andrews didn't seem to have an issue with the play.

Mark Andrews' recovery includes hyperbaric chamber

One key to his recovery, Andrews said, was the use of a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. His girlfriend's family had one, he said, and they moved it into his house to aid in his recovery.

"I think that’s been big for me – help speed up that process," Andrews said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy "involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment."

Mark Andrews' stats for 2023 season

Prior to his injury, the 2021 All-Pro caught 45 passes for 544 yards with six touchdowns.

Who is Mark Andrews' backup?

With Andrews out, second-year pro Isaiah Likely has thrived in a starting role. Likely caught all five of his touchdowns in the regular season over the final six games. And he came up big in the Ravens' playoff opener as well -- catching two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 34-10 rout.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mark Andrews injury status: Will Ravens TE play Sunday vs. Chiefs?