Ravens still haven't lost in preseason since 2015, win NFL record 21st in a row

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Schwab
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Clark
    Chuck Clark
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Even when the Baltimore Ravens don't put all their effort into winning a preseason game, they can't lose.

Despite sitting just about every key player on the roster for Thursday night's preseasons opener against the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens won again. They extended their NFL record by winning their 21st straight preseason game 23-10. The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since 2015.

Last year the Ravens won their 20th straight preseason game to break the record of 19 set by Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers from 1959-62. Even though John Harbaugh didn't downplay the streak last year, he also wasn't going to risk his front-line players to injury to keep it going.

After taking on a remarkable amount of injuries last season, the Ravens decided to sit 32 players on Thursday according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Even with all those players out the Ravens started fast. They cashed in a recovered fumble for a 4-yard touchdown run by Mike Davis for a 7-0 first quarter lead.

The Titans rallied, with rookie quarterback Malik Willis making several highlight plays. Willis had a fantastic 7-yard touchdown run, the Titans added a field goal for a 10-7 lead. Then with 35 seconds left in the half, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley lofted a pass to the end zone that was brought in by undrafted rookie Shemar Bridges for a nice touchdown. That was a turning point.

In the second half, the defense held the Titans' third-stringers out of the end zone. The big play was an interception with the Titans in Baltimore territory, as Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley hauled in an underthrown pass at the 2-yard line. Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter when another interception near midfield practically put the game away.

It's hard to win 21 in a row in any sport, even if the games don't matter in the standings. The Ravens' streak is a curiosity, but it's still impressive in its own way. And it's still alive.

Shemar Bridges of the Baltimore Ravens scores a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter against the Titans. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Shemar Bridges of the Baltimore Ravens scores a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter against the Titans. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Home of former Seahawk, Raven Earl Thomas catches ablaze in Texas

    Firefighters told local reporters that Thomas was at home when the fire started but that he escaped unharmed.

  • Feisty, chippy Dallas Cowboys ready to take on Broncos in practice, preseason game

    Multiple skirmishes erupted in the Cowboys final padded practice in Oxnard on Tuesday in advance practice Thursday against the Broncos.

  • Ravens top Titans 23-10 for 21st straight preseason win

    Tyler Huntley went 16 of 18 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 21 with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ran for a touchdown for the Titans, but Huntley put Baltimore ahead to stay with a 14-yard scoring strike to Shemar Bridges in the final minute of the second quarter. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were among the standouts who didn't play.

  • The 30 Best Pilates Workout Videos You Can Find on YouTube Right Now

    These kinda amazing Pilates YouTube videos will help you work on strength and flexibility without spending any $ or leaving your place. Commuting is overrated.

  • Quantum Leap Star Talks Reboot's Pilot Change-Up: 'It Was Very Important to Introduce It in the Right Way'

    NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot recently underwent a behind-the-scenes shakeup after Blindspot creator Martin Gero stepped in as showrunner. (His predecessors, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, remain on the series as executive producers.) What’s more, TVLine can confirm that the original pilot won’t air as the series opener, and will instead land a few weeks later. […]

  • Titans rookie QB Malik Willis has some sparkling highlights in preseason debut

    Malik Willis got Titans fans excited on Thursday night.

  • MLB's Field of Dreams Game opens with Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. having a catch

    MLB knows how to bring the nostalgia.

  • Amazon shoppers are loving this car-cleaning gel — and it's only $13

    This dust-cleaning gel is designed to clean the nooks and crannies in your vehicle.

  • Satellite images show damaged warplanes after Crimea explosions, despite Russian claims; McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine: Updates

    Satellite Images appear to show at least seven fighter planes blown up at a Russian base in Crimea. Ukraine live updates.

  • 'Holy Shiver-Me-Timbers': Crew Spots Large Container Floating in Gulf of Carpentaria

    An Australian fishing boat sailing in the Gulf of Carpentaria, Northern Territory, spotted a large container of unknown origin floating in the water on August 4.In footage recorded by Bruce Davey, the container can be seen bobbing up and down in the water. “Holy shiver me timbers,” he can be heard saying at one point, as the crew grabs a closer look.Northern Territory Infrastructure, Planning, and Logistics issued a marine navigation warning on Facebook on August 5, urging nearby vessels to “proceed with caution” around the “large floating container”.The area is a “hotspot for debris,” according to a spokesperson for the Australian Marine Conservation Society.Davey and the crew of his ship, named Wildcard, spotted the object as they were fishing for mackerel off Groote Eylandt, in the Northern Territory. A member dived into the water for a closer inspection. However, Davey said they were unable to open a hatch on the object.In the video, a female member of the crew can be heard saying that they were lucky “it wasn’t nighttime, we would have smashed into it.”The container, estimated to be of “about five meters by three meters by four meters” by Davey, was too large for the fishing boat to tow to safety.A Northern Territory Marine Safety statement noted though that the Wildcard crew had placed a marker buoy on the container to improve visibility for mariners.Storyful contacted Northern Territory Marine Safety for an update on the container, but no further comment was available at the time of writing. Credit: Bruce Davey via Storyful

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond