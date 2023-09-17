Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. once again won the drip game in Week 2

Odell Beckham Jr. showed support for Travis Hunter and honored Randy Moss with his Week 2 warmup outfit.

As the Baltimore Ravens prepped for their Week 2 matchup against their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, much attention was aimed at Cincy's sideline. "Could the Bengals' offense bounce back after a humiliating Week 1 defeat to Cleveland? Was Joe Burrow's calf injury that he sustained in the offseason still lingering?" Instead, everyone else was focused on Odell Beckham Jr.'s attire.

OBJ rocking the Travis Hunter shirt and Randy Moss cleats 😤



(via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/makcKy2YzB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

OBJ supports Colorado's Travis Hunter

A familiar face in the head-turning gameday attire business, OBJ showed up to Cincinnati sporting support for the University of Colorado's star Travis Hunter, who was injured in the first quarter of yesterday's matchup against Colorado State.

Hunter took a serious hit from CSU safety Henry Blackburn while trying to make a catch down the sideline. Hunter, a two-way player, did return to the game in the second quarter, and even made a tackle on defense, but left the game entirely shortly after. According to Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders, Hunter is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Beckham's shirt wasn't his only piece of apparel making waves on social media though. Beckham's cleats were also a subject of interest prior to Baltimore's game. Labeled "Moss" across the tongue, Beckham honored all-time great receiver Randy Moss with a cleated version of Randy Moss’ Air Jordan 11 Turf PEs.

Odell Beckham Jr. is wearing a cleated version of Randy Moss’ Air Jordan 11 Turf PEs from his days with the Vikings 🔥🔥 @obj pic.twitter.com/8r3SOm3ozO — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 17, 2023

OBJ has a history of mimicking his favorite all-time receiver. Just last week, Beckham was seen wearing a cleated version of Moss' classic Air Jordan "Super Freak" shoes. During his days with the New York Giants, Beckham also had a moment where he recreated Moss' infamous mooning celebration to the Vikings' great's face. It's clear that Beckham holds Moss in high regard.

Beckham had two receptions for 37 yards in his first game with Baltimore last week.

