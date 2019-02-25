Ravens reportedly will release Michael Crabtree after underwhelming first season

The Ravens will release Michael Crabtree after one season. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Michael Crabtree’s tenure with the Baltimore Ravens will end after one season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Ravens have informed the veteran wide receiver that they will release him by the end of Monday. The 31-year-old was reportedly due a $2.5 million roster bonus next month and $7.5 million for the 2019 season.

Ravens informed veteran WR Michael Crabtree that he is being released today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2019

Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had a strong start to his tenure in Baltimore but fell by the wayside when the Ravens switched from Joe Flacco to rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Through the first nine games, Crabtree had 472 yards on 41 receptions, and he even led the team in targets for the first four weeks. However, he only accumulated 135 yards on 13 receptions in the final seven games of the season with his targets falling from 8.4 to 3.4 per game.

He caught two passes for 38 yards in the Ravens’ sole playoff game, although they were both for touchdowns.

Crabtree ended the season with 607 yards, which was a career-low over a full season. That was third on the team behind John Brown (715) and Willie Snead (651).

What will the Ravens’ receiving core look like next year?

Not only will the Ravens have to replace Crabtree’s production next season, they also will potentially have to deal with the loss of their leading receiver, Brown, who signed a one-year deal with them last year.

Snead is under contract for one more year, but otherwise, 2018 third-rounder Mark Andrews is the only remaining player with more than 250 yards receiving last season.

For that reason, the Ravens could look to add a weapon for Jackson in the draft, and several mock drafts have the Ravens going that route. Among other prospects, Baltimore could look at Mississippi State’s A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry or Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown.

