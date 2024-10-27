Ravens’ Rashod Bateman tragically dropped a perfect Lamar Jackson pass after losing it in the sun

Credit: NFL/CBS

In many respects, the Baltimore Ravens' receivers have actually been exemplary this year for reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. But in one particularly important moment against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Rashod Bateman let Jackson down in a sequence he'll want to forget with haste.

As the Ravens tried to mount a late comeback on a third-and-14 play in the fourth quarter, Jackson scrambled right to uncork an absolute deep laser toward an open Bateman downfield. In most cases, this should've been a sure completion.

There was just one problem: Bateman seemingly lost the pass in the sun as the ball bounced off his facemask for a brutal drop in a big spot:

RASHOD BATEMAN... YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mne9KbcrNu — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 27, 2024

Oh ... my goodness. That's one of those drops that goes straight to old-school football follies. Bateman should be happy he's having a great year for the Ravens otherwise because he's not going to live down this drop any time soon.

