Ravens QB Joe Flacco responds to Jalen Ramsey's criticism

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco isn't too concerned with the negative comments Jalen Ramsey said about him earlier this week.

Flacco was asked about Ramsey's comments in a recent GQ interview where the Jaguars cornerback said: “Just being honest about it, [Joe] Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks.”

Flacco said Saturday he had seen the quote, but he wasn't bothered by it.

MORE: Eli Manning on Jalen Ramsey's comments: 'Who?'

“I don’t really have much of a comment,” Flacco said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t really care. There’s plenty of people out there saying things. Just add one more to the list. No big deal.”

Flacco was just one of the many quarterbacks Ramsey called out. He gave praise to Kirk Cousins, called Matt Ryan overrated and bashed Josh Allen, calling him trash.