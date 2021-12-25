Ravens potentially down to 3rd-string QB as Tyler Huntley hits COVID-19 list

Not even Christmas can cease the Baltimore Ravens' injury woes.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, previously reported to be expected to start Sunday in a key division game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list, per me and @AKinkhabwala. Sick yesterday, now on the list today. He’s out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

Huntley did not practice Friday due to an illness previously reported to not be COVID-19, but something has clearly changed there.

The news leaves the Ravens with two options against the Bengals: start Lamar Jackson, who is officially designated as questionable with an ankle injury despite having not hasn't or played in two weeks, or start third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, who signed with the team on Dec. 15.

Johnson may have indicated something was afoot shortly before the news broke.

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Josh Johnson (@Head8cke) December 25, 2021

Johnson has not started an NFL game since 2018. Before signing with the Ravens, he appeared in three games with the New York Jets, completing 29 of 45 passes for 334 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Ravens receive yet another blow before must-win game

In a season in which the Ravens have 17 players on injured reserve and 14 players on their injury report, should it be any surprise they might to have to start Josh Johnson in their most important game of the season?

The Ravens are currently tied with the Bengals atop the AFC North at 8-6, with the 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and 7-7 Cleveland Browns both within a game of the two. Not only would a win give Ravens first place in the division, it would even up the tiebreaker with the Bengals after a one-sided loss earlier this year. A loss could potentially mean last place.

Starting Huntley wouldn't have been ideal for a team used to playing a healthy Jackson, but he drew strong reviews last week when he nearly led a comeback win against the Green Bay Packers. Now, the Ravens are once again having to scramble. At least they have practice.