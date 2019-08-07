Ravens and Orioles to boost stadium security after mass shootings

Days after a pair mass shootings rocked the country to its core, the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles are going to see heightened security at their stadiums in the near future.

Vernon Conaway, the head of security at M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards, said in a Maryland Stadium Authority board meeting that there will be an additional police presence outside the stadiums to reassure fans, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

“We believe it's the prudent thing to do and just reassure fans with the police presence that we are a safe environment," Conaway reportedly said, as well as clarifying that there are no specific threats against the teams or stadiums.

Conaway reportedly didn’t say how many officers would be deployed, how much the action would cost or how many games it would go on for, but he did note that the extra security would be in place for an ongoing Orioles-Yankees series and Thursday’s preseason Ravens-Jaguars game.

Ravens fans will reportedly see an increased police presence around M&T Bank Stadium in the near future. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The move to protect the Ravens’ and Orioles’ stadiums comes after a weekend that saw two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that saw more than 30 deaths.

We’ll see if any other sports teams follow suit as debate rages over the need for increased gun control.

