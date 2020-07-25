Report: Ravens OL D.J. Fluker allegedly a victim of multiple domestic violence incidents

D.J. Fluker alleged the mother of his child has assaulted him multiple times. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A woman in a long-term relationship with Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was arrested earlier this month after Fluker alleged she had punched him in the nose, according to Baltimore’s Fox 45 WBFF.

Fluker later told police that the incident with Kimberly Davis, with whom he has a child, wasn’t the first time she had assaulted him in their relationship. David was reportedly taken into custody following the incident on July 13 and is facing charges of second-degree assault and destruction of property.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Video backs up Fluker’s accusation

During the July 12 incident in the couple’s home in Reistertown, Md., Davis allegedly punched Fluker over an argument about social media. The responding officer reportedly noted dried blood coming from his nose. Davis claimed she had only poked Fluker during the argument after becoming angry when he told her she was a bad mother, claiming a scratch from her fingernail could have caused the bleeding.

Fluker reportedly told police of another incident on June 29 he did not report. A video of the incident that can be seen on WBFF’s site shows Fluker being repeatedly struck by Davis as she screams at him. Fluker later filed a report over that incident as well.

The Ravens released a brief statement in response to WBFF:

“We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

A seven-year NFL veteran, Fluker signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason. The former 11th overall pick is one of a few offensive linemen vying to fill future Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda’s spot at right guard on the Ravens offensive line.

This is the second domestic incident involving an active Ravens player this offseason. Ravens Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas’ wife was arrested in April following an incident in which she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at him while confronting him over his reported infidelity, which ended in him wrestling the gun from her then running away as she chased him with a knife.

More from Yahoo Sports: