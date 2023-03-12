Ravens net basketball gold in U Sports women's final

SYDNEY, N.S. — The Carleton Ravens defeated the Queen's Gaels 71-59 on Sunday at Sullivan Field House to capture the gold medal in the U Sports Women's Final 8 basketball championship.

Kali Pocrnic led the Ravens with 20 points, while Teresa Donato had 14 and Dorcas Buisa added 12.

The Ravens railed the Gaels 31-26, but outscored the Gaels 20-7 in the third quarter and 25-21 in the final frame.

Laura Donovan led the Gaels with 23 points, while teammate Bridget Mulholland chipped in with 17.

The Alberta Pandas defeated Saint Mary's Huskies 64-49 in the bronze-medal final. Jenna Harpe led the Pandas with 17 points, while Emma Kary had 11.

Alaina McMillan led the Huskies with 13 points and Lucina Beaumont had 12. Marlo Steenbakkers chipped in with 10 points.

Acadia edged Calgary 78-76 in the fifth-place final.

The Canadian Press