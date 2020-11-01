Ravens' Matt Judon ejected for contacting official during fight in heated Pittsburgh-Baltimore game

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon is probably looking at a hefty fine after making contact with an official during Sunday’s game. Judon was ejected from the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers are making contact with an official during a fight.

Judon appeared to push the official. Judon then threw a punch that landed on the official’s right arm.

Judon ejected for accidental contact with official. #Ravens 3rd starter out. pic.twitter.com/NneRyT2vOR — Jerry Coleman (@sportswcoleman) November 1, 2020

From that video, it’s tough to tell whether Judon’s actions were intentional. It’s possible he blindly pushed at whoever was trying to hold him back and threw a punch without realizing it was an official. Either way, it’s a bad look for Judon.

The fight started after Diontae Johnson and Marcus Peters got into it. Judon came to Peters’ defense, shoving Johnson to the ground. In the aftermath, Judon punched the official.

Ravens-Steelers locked in a tight game

Judon’s ejection could play a big role in the contest. The Ravens and Steelers have gone back in forth in the first half. The Ravens lead the contest 14-7 at halftime, but Pittsburgh’s offense could come alive in the second half, especially if it can exploit Judon no longer being in the game.

Judon, however, did not tally any stats before being ejected from the contest, so maybe the Ravens will be fine without him.

