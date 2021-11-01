Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison hit by stray bullet from downtown Cleveland shootout

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in his left calf on Sunday while in Cleveland during the team's bye week.

The Ravens described Harrison's injury as "non-life-threatening" and that the shooting was the result of a "stray bullet."

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the Ravens statement reads. "Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

The Ravens announced that Malik Harrison has suffered a gunshot wound. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

What happened?

According to a police report obtained by Cleveland.com, Harrison told police he was hit with a stray bullet from a shootout outside a downtown Cleveland restaurant on Halloween. Per the report, Harrison was at Sausalito restaurant around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a fight broke out and everyone was kicked out.

Police reports state that once people moved outside, somebody pulled a gun, and Harrison ran away. As he was running, he heard gunshots and noticed that he was shot. Responding officers heard up to 25 gunshots as they approached the scene, according to the report.

A car and a Dunkin' Donuts adjacent to Sausalito were hit with multiple gunshots, according to the report. Four arrests have been made, but formal charges were not initially filed as of Monday afternoon.

Harrison placed on non-football injury list

The Ravens announced later Monday that they placed Harrison on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Head coach John Harbaugh also provided an update at his his weekly news conference, telling reporters "I don't think it's severe at all," referring to Harrison's injury.

"Very grateful that he's okay."

Coach Harbaugh on Malik Harrison: pic.twitter.com/A8SyzIn1KX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

"We're in the process of getting it checked out with doctors," Harbaugh said. "I haven't heard back on that report yet. ... I'm optimistic that it's gonna be ok.

"I feel bad for the situation. Happy that he's ok. Very grateful that he's ok and not not hurt worse."

The Ravens drafted Harrison, 23, in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Ohio State. He played in all 16 Ravens games as a rookie and has started in five of the seven games he's played this season. The Ravens didn't provide a prognosis on his health beyond Harbaugh's statement and his placement on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.