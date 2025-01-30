Ravens kicker Justin Tucker accused of sexual misconduct by massage therapists

Several massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual conduct during appointments from 2012 to 2016 and have hired a law firm in Baltimore to represent them, the firm confirmed Thursday.

Tucker said in a statement Thursday the allegations are “unequivocally false.” The allegations were reported in detail Thursday by the Baltimore Banner.

“I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork,” Tucker’s statement said. “I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.”

Catherine Dickinson of the law firm SBWD in Baltimore said it is representing several of the women. The Banner article said six women at different spa and wellness businesses in the Baltimore area made allegations against Tucker, including “exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.”

Dickinson and her attorney colleague Michael Belsky issued a statement about it Thursday.

"Our clients have been afforded comfort in their experiences being investigated and heard by the public and validation in knowing that they are not alone," the statement said. "While it is only one step forward in the recovery process, it is important and empowering for any survivor of sexual misconduct to tell their story and to have people listen."

The allegations are similar in nature to those that led to a suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022. Watson also denied wrongdoing.

The NFL said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports that it will look into the allegations.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

The Banner said none of the women took their allegations to police and noted that such cases are rarely prosecuted when they are. The reason for this often is the lack of evidence and conflicting accounts about what happened in a private setting.

In the Watson case, the women faced harassment and death threats after filing civil lawsuits against him, most of which were resolved with private settlements. In the Tucker case, Dickinson confirmed that no civil lawsuit has been filed against him.

Tucker, 35, has played with the Ravens since 2012 and married his wife, Amanda, in 2015. He is the NFL’s career leader in field-goal percentage (89.1%) and kicked the longest field goal in NFL history in 2021 (66 yards).

