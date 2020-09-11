Ravens' John Harbaugh nixes face shield plan after watching Andy Reid struggle on 'TNF'

Before Thursday night's Chiefs-Texans game, John Harbaugh considered wearing a face shield for the Ravens' home tilt against the Browns this weekend.

One look at Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his face shield, however, was enough to persuade Harbaugh to find something else to protect against the coronavirus.

"I dismissed that after last night," Harbaugh said Friday after his team's practice.

The image of Reid and his increasingly foggy shield became one of the images of Kansas City's 34-20 win over Houston on "Thursday Night Football." By the end of the game, Reid's shield had fogged up to the point that he could hardly see out of it.

"I didn't do very good with that thing," Reid said postgame. "It will be better with that next time. It will be fixed."

That now leaves Harbaugh with the question of what to wear during his team's game on Sunday; NFL rules stipulate that coaches and team personnel must wear face masks while on the sideline. Because Harbaugh typically wears glasses to view play cards on the sideline, a face mask or neck gaiter would likely fog up his eyewear. A potential solution, of course, was the face shield — at least, until he saw Reid's difficulties with it Thursday.

Until Harbaugh becomes the butt of his own face mask jokes, however, he was happy to toss a few at his friend Reid. Even Harbaugh's wife, Ingrid, couldn't help poking fun at the Chiefs coach:

"She did mention to me, in the Kansas City area, there's going to be a lot of Halloween outfits with face shields and mustaches — and foggy face shields," Harbaugh said. "So, wow, that's tough."