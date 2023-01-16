Ravens' J.K. Dobbins rips Tyler Huntley, playcalling: 'We would have won with Lamar'

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.

Dobbins called out quarterback Tyler Huntley, playing for the injured Lamar Jackson, for failing to execute a quarterback sneak near the goal line. Huntley fumbled the ball and Sam Hubbard returned it 98 yards for what wound up being the game-winning touchdown.

"He should have never been in that situation,” he said, according to ESPN. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Tyler Huntley hands off to running back J.K. Dobbins during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dobbins did not receive a carry inside the 5-yard line and clearly believed he should have. Earlier in the game, he scored a touchdown on a pass from Huntley. On that play, Dobbins barely extended the ball over the goal line. Dobbins finished with 62 rushing yards on 13 carries (4.8 yards per rush) and had four catches for 43 yards.

“I should be the guy,” Dobbins said, per ESPN. “I’m tired of holding that back. I’m tired of that. Twelve [carries], it’s the playoffs. I’m tired of holding that back. Let’s go win the game. I’m tired of that."

Dobbins took another shot at Huntley by saying “If we had Lamar, we would have won, too.”

Dobbins missed the first two games of the season while recovering from an ACL injury that cost him all of 2021. The third-year running back from Ohio State missed six games in the middle of this year with different knee issue.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: J.K. Dobbins rips Ravens playcalling, Tyler Huntley after playoff loss

