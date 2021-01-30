Raven's Home Renewal Is Officially TBD, as Shooting Wraps on Season 4

Not even its psychic lead could at this point predict Raven’s Home‘s future, despite one crew member’s comments that sparked rumors of cancellation.

As Season 4 of the Disney Channel spinoff wrapped taping on Friday night, a network rep confirmed to TVLine that there has been no official decision on Season 5. This season’s remaining episodes, meanwhile, are set to begin airing Friday, March 19.

Nancy Butts Martin, a costume designer on the series, had celebrated the finale’s taping by writing on Instagram, “@RavenSymone and @AnnelieseVanDerPol Thank You to my two favorite people You started it all with #thatssoraven and now we are ending it with #ravenshome Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your magical world for all of these years I love you both.”

As first noted by Spoiler TV, Butts Martin doubled-down on that statement, replying to a fan, “We just finished Season 4 and it was a series wrap! That was the end!”

Sources tell TVLine that the crew member had “made assumptions” because a renewal decision has not yet been made.

In October, series lead Raven-Symoné commented to TVLine about her hopes for the future of the family friendly comedy, saying she “would love for this show to go as long as it can, and for the kids’ stories to resonate with as many generations as possible.”

In other Disney Channel news, the network this week ordered a live-action superhero comedy series, Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, starring legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. as a version of himself and Scarlett Estevez (Bunk’d, Lucifer) as Ultra Violet.

In addition, Hamster & Gretel, a superhero comedy from Emmy-winning Phineas & Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire, has also been greenlit. Inspired by Povenmire’s relationship with his younger sister, the music-filled animated series will follow Kevin and his kid sis Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens when something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster who suddenly have new abilities.

