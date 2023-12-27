“Raven's Home ”Costars Anneliese van de Pol and Johnno Wilson Are Engaged!

Wilson thanked Disney for "introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé"

Anneliese van de Pol/ Instagram Anneliese van de Pol and Johnno Wilson are engaged

Anneliese van de Pol and Johnno Wilson are engaged!

On Dec. 23, the That's So Raven actress said "yes" to her boyfriend and Raven's Home costar after he got down on one knee and proposed. The couple shared photos from the proposal, which took place in front of their Christmas tree, in joint Instagram posts on Wednesday.

The first photo shows van de Pol on the ground with her mouth wide open in shock. In the next slide, she leans over and looks him in the eye. The final photo features van de Pol holding a champagne glass with her new engagement ring on her finger.

"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé.

❤️12.23.23❤️," Wilson wrote in the Instagram caption.

Related: NFL Star Terry McLaurin Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Winfrey: 'The Person Who Has My Heart'

The Disney Channel aired Raven's Home, the sitcom where the couple met.

On the show, van de Pol played Raven-Symone's best friend Chelsea, a character she originated on That's So Raven. Wilson, on the other hand, only appeared in the re-make and portrayed Garrett Grayson, Chelsea's ex-husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anneliese van de Pol/ Instagram Anneliese van de Pol and Johnno Wilson pose together on van de Pol's birthday

On Nov. 7, the duo shared a video of them on Instagram holding up a Raven's Home poster. "When he thinks he did something but he was only in the reboot," van de Pol wrote in the post.

Another post from September shows Wilson celebrating van de Pol's birthday. In the post, the couple both wearing black, have their arms wrapped around each other. The post read: " CAN’T BELIEVE IT FINALLY HAPPENED!!!!! I turned 39. 9/23/23 @johnnowilson."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.