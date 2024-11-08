.

The Baltimore Ravens looked uncharacteristically abysmal during the first 40 minutes of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and this one fan became the face of that displeasure thanks to a hot mic.

For nearly three quarters, the Ravens' offense just wasn't clicking and their defense allowed the Bengals to go up 21-7 out of the half, putting Baltimore in an unfamiliar position. And after a failed Ravens' drive early in the third quarter that ended with boos from fans, Amazon's cameras and microphones caught a Baltimore fan clearly chewing his team out in a profanity-infused hot mic moment.

The moment amused Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the broadcast, who couldn't help but laugh at the fan's complaints.

“C’mon guys you look like a**h**** out there!”



Ravens fans are not pleased pic.twitter.com/FbtGGXuAqj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 8, 2024

More NFL!

Lamar Jackson covered more than half the field to gain 10 yards on a miraculous first down

Week 10 fantasy football replacements for Tee Higgins as Bengals WR misses another game

NFL spread picks, Week 10: Wait are the Panthers seriously a lock?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Ravens fan becomes accidental Thursday Night Football star thanks to profanity-infused hot mic