Ravens extend preseason streak despite sluggish first half against Eagles

BALTIMORE — As expected, the Philadelphia Eagles held out their starters for the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

So no Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Haason Reddick or any of the top four receivers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Quez Watkins.

But there was still plenty of intrigue, and the Eagles had a great chance to end the Ravens' NFL-record 23-game preseason winning streak.

With the Eagles trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, rookie cornerback Eli Ricks intercepted Anthony Brown's pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Philadelphia went for a two-point conversion to take the lead, but missed.

And the Ravens held on, sending the Eagles to a 20-19 loss Saturday night.

Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter, a defensive tackle, got on the field for two plays. On his first, a third-and-10 on the Ravens' first possession, he burst through and wrapped up quarterback Josh Johnson (the Ravens rested their starters, too, including starting QB Lamar Jackson) and nearly sacked him.

Rookie quarterback Tanner McKee played well in his first NFL game, taking over for Marcus Mariota in the second quarter. McKee played the second and third quarter and led the Eagles on their only touchdown drive. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 148 yards.

There were some lapses, too, as Ravens running back Justice Hill broke free for 37 yards in the first quarter, setting up the Ravens' first touchdown.

And the Eagles suffered a key injury when special teams ace Shaun Bradley was taken off the field on a cart after suffering a lower leg injury.

As expected, Mariota started in Hurts' place. He played two series and went 7-for-11 for 58 passing yards, but he showed his running ability. On third-and-13, he escaped pressure and picked up 14 yards for a first down. He later gained 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Ravens' 29. But he threw incomplete twice after that and the Eagles settled for Jake Elliott's 45-yard field goal.

Mariota finished with 29 yards rushing on four carries.

Justin Tucker kicked a 60-yard field goal to end the first half, and Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass early in the third quarter to help the Ravens extend their streak that began in 2016.

The streak streak looked as if it was in jeopardy during a sluggish first half in which Baltimore had the ball for just 8:03. Tucker, however, was in midseason form when his kick from midfield sailed through to cut Philadelphia's lead to 13-10 after two quarters.

Huntley, Jackson's top backup in recent years, made his first appearance at the start of the second half and immediately guided the Ravens on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard TD pass to Tylan Wallace.

The Eagles held out Kenny Gainwell, an indication that for now, he's the Eagles' starting running back. D'Andre Swift played the first series and had a 22-yard gain and finished with 24 yards on two carries. Rashaad Penny played the rest of the first quarter and the second, gaining 34 yards on nine carries.

Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks split the second half. Brooks had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter, enabling the Ravens to kick a field goal.

Hurts and the Eagles starters were on the field for warmups, but when the game started, it was Mariota leading the second-team offense.

Before the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said on the pregame radio show that he was holding out the starters because the Eagles are hosting the Cleveland Browns for joint practices beginning Monday.

Sirianni values those practices more than the preseason game because it's starters vs. starters in a controlled setting − there's hitting, but quarterbacks are not allowed to get touched.

The only potential starters who played Saturday were defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Milton Williams, along with safety Terrell Edmunds. At linebacker, Nakobe Dean was held out as was right guard Cam Jurgens, running back Kenny Gainwell and safety Reed Blankenship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

