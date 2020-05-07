Earl Thomas' wife arrested for allegedly threatening him at gunpoint after catching him with another woman

Earl Thomas and his wife were involved in an alleged domestic violence incident on Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

An incident allegedly involving Earl Thomas, his brother, his wife, two other women and a loaded gun resulted in his wife’s arrest in Austin on Monday, according to an Austin police report first acquired by TMZ.

Nina Thomas reportedly faces a charge of burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- family violence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Baltimore Ravens safety seemed to confirm an incident occurred in a preemptive Instagram post on Wednesday.

The alleged Earl Thomas incident

According to police, Nina Thomas allegedly tracked down her husband via Snapchat after an argument over his drinking and found him at a nearby Airbnb with his brother and two women.

She reportedly enlisted two friends with her to confront him and took Earl’s gun, a 9mm Berreta, with her to “scare” the All-Pro, removing the magazine of the gun. However, she was not aware of the bullet remaining in the chamber.

Nina allegedly held Earl at gunpoint after finding him and his brother naked in bed with the other women. Police say one of the women captured the incident on her cell phone, with the video showing Nina holding the gun at Earl’s head less than a foot away, her finger on the trigger and the safety off. One of the women also alleged that Thomas and one of her companions threatened them with a knife.

At that point, Earl allegedly wrestled the gun from Nina.

Police said they arrived at 3:41 a.m. after getting a call about the disturbance, and found her chasing Earl with a knife while he held the pistol.

Nina was eventually arrested with her companions and later bonded out.

Earl Thomas addresses the incident

Minutes before TMZ’s story went live, Thomas posted to Instagram that his agent had told him the story was coming. He asked for prayers and privacy, alluding to an “altercation” between him and Nina.

Story continues

“So my agent just hit me and said that I’m going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina,” Thomas said. “So just wanted to get ahead of it and it’s really not anybody’s business. It’s pissing me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers.

“Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’re back talking, I’m seeing my kids, so just keep us in your prayers.”

Earl and Nina Thomas have been married since 2016 and have three children together. He’s coming off a Pro Bowl season in his first year with the Ravens, with whom he signed a four-year, $55 million contract with $32 million guaranteed last offseason after nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

More from Yahoo Sports: